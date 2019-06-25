SpotX and Mediaocean Announce Integration Giving TV Buyers Direct Pipeline to Premium Video Supply

DENVER and NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, today announced an integration with Mediaocean , the foundational software provider for the advertising world, to empower linear TV media buyers to transact premium video supply at scale in a brand-safe environment with real-time, actionable insights. SpotX is now available through Mediaocean's Connect Partner Platform via the Spectra OX, Spectra DS local systems, and Prisma.

The partnership enables the largest advertising agencies in the world to discover and connect with over 600 publishers offering premium video inventory through SpotX across all screens and streams, including desktop, mobile, and connected TV devices. Without any interruption to their current workflow, Mediaocean clients can easily select SpotX to tap into available inventory while also accessing SpotX's expert service and programmatic infrastructure.

"We're always looking for new ways to match advertisers with the wide variety of premium video inventory on our platform, and Mediaocean's technology makes it possible for us to execute our goals," said Kyle Benn, VP of mid-market, demand facilitation at SpotX. "We're excited to launch this partnership and look forward to watching how our integration brings more efficiency to the way media buyers and owners do business."

The partnership continues to support SpotX's mission to bridge the gap between traditional television and digital video. It will also provide media buyers with more opportunities to reach audiences across connected TV. All transactions made on the platform will also be reviewed by SpotX's in-house Brand Safety Team to ensure a trustworthy, transparent environment.

"Our vision for television and digital convergence takes shape through partnerships with leaders in premium video supply like SpotX who provides our clients with the deepest and broadest premium video supply," said Ramsey McGrory, CRO, Mediaocean. "We're thrilled to enable our local TV buyers with the depth of brand-safe video supply that is made available through the experts in video at SpotX."

About SpotX

SpotX, an RTL Group company, is the leading video advertising platform unifying TV and digital video globally. Our solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to premium inventory. We deliver the data, control, transparency, actionable and real-time insights, and expert service needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, our brand-safe solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, AT&T, The CW Network, Discovery, Electronic Arts, E.W. Scripps, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Pluto TV, Roku, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu by Walmart, as well as IP Deutschland, Groupe M6, and Prisma Media in Europe and Dentsu CCI in Japan. SpotX also partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more. Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has 27 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Chicago, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the world's foundational media software company that automates every aspect of the advertising workflow - from planning, buying and selling, to analyzing and optimizing, to invoicing and payments. Mediaocean's open cross-media platform powers $150 billion in global ad spend, and provides spend transparency to build accountability across the complex supply-chain. Mediaocean serves more than 100,000 users across agencies, advertisers, broadcasters and publishers worldwide. The company employs 950 people worldwide and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. Mediaocean is headquartered in New York with fourteen offices worldwide. Learn more at mediaocean.com , or connect with Mediaocean on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

