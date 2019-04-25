SpotX Appoints Jeanne Leasure as Vice President of People

DENVER, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, has today announced the appointment of Jeanne Leasure as its first vice president of people. Leasure has worked in human resources for over 25 years and brings her expertise and dedication to creating a purpose-driven company culture to the role. After leading the Human Resources Department at Boa Technology for the past four years, Leasure will now lead and oversee all global human resources, training, career development, recruiting, and employee experience functions within SpotX.

"As SpotX grows, we understand how critical both recruiting and company culture are to a company's success and we are committed to the long-term strategic development of our team," said Steve Swoboda, co-founder, CFO, and COO at SpotX. "Jeanne's proven track record of recruiting humble, driven talent and building flexible, collaborative workplaces that allow employees to achieve their goals makes her the perfect fit for our first-ever vice president of people."

With a Bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a Master's of Science degree from Villanova University in Human Resources, Leasure is now based in SpotX's Denver, Colorado headquarters where she will oversee the development and implementation of all human resources strategies and tactics alongside the Recruiting and Education Departments.

"I'm thrilled to join SpotX as the company continues to grow at such a rapid pace and already has incredibly talented employees around the world," said Leasure. "I'm so grateful to be a part of such an innovative, collaborative environment in which transparency is valued and employees are supported to achieve their personal and professional goals."

SpotX plans to add 100 new employees this year with open roles across many departments including Business Development, Demand Facilitation, Engineering, Global Marketing, and Product. The full list of open positions can be found here .

