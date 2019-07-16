SpotX Integrates IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement SDK

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, today announced the certification for and support of the IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK). The new integration helps facilitate third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile app environments without using multiple measurement provider SDKs.

As content consumption on mobile continues to increase around the world, so has advertising spend on the medium. In fact, nearly a quarter of digital advertising budgets are allocated to mobile apps, according to a report conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of PubMatic.

"With so many marketers investing in mobile app advertising, measuring mobile impressions is more important than ever, and yet it remains a challenge across the industry," said Nick Frizzell, VP, brand safety and inventory operations, at SpotX. "The OM SDK allows publishers to access multiple SDKs collapsed into a single integration which simplifies the process without sacrificing functionality, which is why we are advocating for all of our clients to adopt it."

By updating to the latest SpotX iOS or Android SDK, publishers will have access to Open Measurement support, automatically get the benefit of IAB Tech Lab certification, and improve overall load performance. Additionally, the OM SDK gives advertisers peace of mind and enables them to make media buys more confidently, knowing that OM-compliant inventory provides unprecedented transparency and measurement.

"As one of the founding members of the IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement working group that manages the creation and adoption of the OM SDK, DV applauds the steps SpotX has taken to integrate and promote adoption," said Matt McLaughlin, COO at DoubleVerify, the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics. "The OM SDK is a critical tool that enables advertisers to get consistent media quality signals across environments – resulting in greater transparency and giving brands greater confidence in their digital investment."

"The creation of the Open Measurement SDK has been an industry-wide initiative, with 39 companies now certified by the IAB Tech Lab, enabling hundreds and thousands of mobile apps," said Dennis Buchheim, Executive Vice President and General Manager, IAB Tech Lab. "Continued ecosystem adoption and support will drive the entire supply chain towards increased efficiency, transparency, and flexibility."

