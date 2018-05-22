SpotX Launches Online Resource Library For Publishers Seeking GDPR Guidance

Effective May 25, 2018, GDPR aims to strengthen and unify data protection for individuals in the European Union and applies to any company that processes personal data of subjects in EU member states, even if the data subject is not an EU citizen. The new regulations intend to give individuals control over their data and to simplify the regulatory environment for international business. Companies that do not comply with GDPR regulations face fines up to 4 percent of their annual global revenue, including its parent company or €20 million, whichever is greater.

"As a global company, we are well aware that GDPR is a huge concern for everybody within the digital ecosystem, and the implications of non-compliance are massive," said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO at SpotX. "One of our company's missions is to support our partners by providing all of the necessary tools, information, and guidance they may need to effectively and efficiently execute advertising transactions."

As part of its own GDPR compliance strategy, SpotX has created an internal, cross-functional, global GDPR Task Force to help train all SpotX employees on the new regulations and provide extensive guidance for every type of stakeholder. SpotX is also developing several tools and products that will allow its partners to manage their own privacy settings.

SpotX's educational initiative includes plans for future case studies, roundtable discussions, social media campaigns, and more blog posts describing important GDPR information and recommended action items. For more information about SpotX's GDPR compliance strategy, please email GDPR@spotx.tv.

SpotX is currently in the process of merging operational businesses with its sister company smartclip. SpotX's GDPR initiatives are all-inclusive of both organizations in their respective regions.

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading global video advertising platform that enables media owners and publishers to monetize premium content across desktop, mobile and connected TV devices. As a modern ad server with programmatic infrastructure, data enablement, and monetization solutions for OTT, outstream, and addressable TV, SpotX gives media owners and publishers the control, transparency, and actionable insights needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. SpotX also provides advertisers with a direct pipeline to premium supply and innovative solutions for optimizing media efficiency, reach, and audience targeting. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's holistic, brand-safe solution is employed by some of the largest media owners and publishers in the world including fuboTV, Microsoft Casual Games, Newsy, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu and partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, The Trade Desk, and more.

Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has nearly 600 employees in 24 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. In October 2017, RTL Group completed its 100% acquisition of SpotX which is currently combining its business with smartclip, a sister company. Learn more at www.spotx.tv and follow @SpotX on Twitter and LinkedIn.

