SpotX Leads in Market as Brands and Agencies Cut Down Supply Chain

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX , the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, today announced it is emerging as the clear SSP leader in the media industry as brands and advertising agencies move to consolidate their supply partners in an effort to increase transparency.

With constant concerns in the advertising ecosystem about the complexities of today's digital media supply chain, brands and agencies have been demanding greater transparency from all of their partners. Understanding the necessity and benefits of a more streamlined workflow and increased transparency, SpotX has been a driving force in these consolidation efforts. Leveraging its close relationships with various media owners, SpotX has been able to provide its partners like Havas Media a preferred programmatic infrastructure, aggressive brand safety measures, and complete transparency about fees, campaign performance, auction dynamics, and more.

Havas Media began the process of consolidating its partners this past February and as a result, more revenue is now flowing to owned and operated publishers in the most direct way. As such, Havas Media saw US ad spend with SpotX publishers increase by 217 percent since the first week of February through the last week of March.

"Between brands bringing media buying in-house and demand partners wanting more visibility, we see consolidation as the next evolution of the advertising industry," said Mike Evans, VP, strategic accounts, SpotX. "Buyers shouldn't need to partner with a cornucopia of different SSPs when one trusted partner can utilize those resources to provide more value and transparency on its owned and operated platforms over aggregators."

Advertisers will no longer tolerate practices such as the "adtech tax" and are increasingly demanding greater transparency into the programmatic ecosystem. Through advocacy from the ANA and 4As, SSPs will need to demonstrate that pricing and practices across the full range of the supply chain are transparent and fair in order to maintain and grow the confidence of clients in programmatic buying. Havas Media recognizes this importance and through its partnership with SpotX, will be able to highlight the benefits of transparency to its clients, as well as collaborate to promote industry transparency practices.

"At Havas, working with trusted partners that can offer full transparency is something we not only promise our clients but is also a crucial component to our success," said Andrew Goode, EVP, head of programmatic, Havas Media North America. "With SpotX as our trusted programmatic video partner, we are able to gain access to an unprecedented amount of brand-safe inventory and focus our advertising budget to open meaningful dialogues with those top tier media owners so we can ultimately take a proactive approach with our clients around premium media and data."

For more information about SpotX and its brand-safe offerings, visit www.spotx.tv.

About SpotX

SpotX, an RTL Group company, is the leading video advertising platform unifying TV and digital video globally. Our solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to premium inventory. We deliver the data, control, transparency, actionable and real-time insights, and expert service needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, our brand-safe solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, AT&T, The CW Network, Discovery, Electronic Arts, E.W. Scripps, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Pluto TV, Roku, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu by Walmart, as well as IP Deutschland, Groupe M6, and Prisma Media in Europe and Dentsu CCI in Japan. SpotX also partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more. Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has 27 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Chicago, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

About Havas Media North America

Havas Media North America drives meaningful connections between brands and people to deliver growth via award-winning marketing solutions. Fully integrated specialty units empower big agency resources while maintaining a bespoke, client-focused approach. Havas Media employs the "Havas Village" model, which unites all disciplines together under one roof: media, performance, analytics, digital, mobile, social, experiential, strategy, and creative. Named MediaPost's 2017 Media Agency of the Year and Adweek's 2016 U.S. Media Agency of the Year, Havas Media North America is a proud member of Havas Group, which operates in over 140 countries. Find us online at www.havasmedia.com or @havasmediausa. For more information, reach out to jessica.santini@havasmedia.com.

