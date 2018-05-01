SpotX Provides Total Campaign Audience Insights for Connected TV

As viewership continues to increase on connected TV devices, having independent measurement of ads is more important than ever. SpotX will help advertisers understand their total campaign audience, leveraging SpotX's ad exposure data and Nielsen's panel data. This unique offering allows SpotX to share campaign level audience measurement data with their clients, including insights on Reach, Frequency, and GRPs of CTV campaigns by Nielsen Demo, alongside those of traditional TV if part of the same campaign.

Brands that run CTV campaigns on SpotX will be able to understand the unduplicated and incremental reach of a campaign's ads on connected TV and linear TV using Nielsen metrics. Additionally, SpotX can use Nielsen analytics to provide a deeper understanding of CTV advertising alongside linear TV, desktop, and mobile devices.

"Trusted third-party measurement in CTV has historically been the number-one barrier to entry for advertisers, and media buyers need measurement to make smarter CTV investment decisions," said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO at SpotX. "We're thrilled to work with the industry leader to address this need for buyers while simultaneously creating more opportunities for publishers to monetize connected TV inventory, stimulating wider adoption for CTV overall."

Austin, Texas-based Proof Advertising is the first SpotX advertiser to pilot this solution for Travel Texas, an organization dedicated to marketing Texas as a tourist destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets.

"We intuitively know that combining connected TV with traditional TV allows us to reach incremental audiences," said Ly Tran, associate partner and Chief Media Officer at Proof Advertising. "For our client, Travel Texas, we jumped at the chance to start using Nielsen's unique CTV and Linear TV reporting with SpotX because it's a needed solution that will make us smarter and enable us to better understand how our ad total spend reaches an unduplicated audience reach on TV and beyond."

