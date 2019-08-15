SpotX Selected to Join Prebid.org Board

DENVER and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX , the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, today announced the availability of its latest Prebid adapter video header bidding solution. Prebid , the open source header bidding solution, will allow publishers using SpotX's adapter to implement header bidding without commitment to any one supply-side platform or the use of proprietary wrappers.

J. Allen Dove, Chief Technology Officer at SpotX, has also been selected to join Prebid.org's Board alongside existing members including engineering and product leaders from OpenX, Pubmatic, Rubicon Project, and Xandr. As the leader in video advertising, SpotX was named a Prebid.org member at the Leader Level.

"SpotX is excited to make our adapter available and continue to work with the growing Prebid community as a member of its Board," said Dove. "Our joint solution will allow us to optimize our header bidder offering for our clients with high-speed auctions and enhanced user experience."

Prebid is the most commonly used header bidding solution on the web today. The inclusion of SpotX's adapter as well as the company's seat on the Board will help push Prebid's capabilities for video to the next level.

"We are thrilled to welcome SpotX to the Prebid.org Board as the first pure-play video platform and look forward to working together to make header bidding a first-class option for video publishers," said Tom Kershaw, Chairman of Prebid.org and Chief Technology Officer of Rubicon Project. "As an independent organization, Prebid.org believes that working together with programmatic leaders like SpotX is the key to ensuring that fair, transparent, and efficient tools are adopted across the industry."

SpotX's Prebid Header Bidding Solution marks the company's continued commitment to advancing header bidding technology across the video advertising marketplace. In addition to launching a Prebid solution, SpotX recently re-signed its agreement with JW Player for Video Player Bidding, a solution they jointly launched in 2018.

About SpotX

SpotX, an RTL Group company, is the leading video advertising platform unifying TV and digital video globally. Our solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to premium inventory. We deliver the data, control, transparency, actionable and real-time insights, and expert service needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, our brand-safe solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, AT&T, The CW Network, Discovery, Electronic Arts, E.W. Scripps, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Pluto TV, Roku, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu by Walmart, as well as IP Deutschland, Groupe M6, and Prisma Media in Europe and Dentsu CCI in Japan. SpotX also partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more. Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has 27 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Chicago, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

