SpotX To Host Go Live, Exclusive Two-City Event To Explore Live OTT Advertising

"Live OTT services are entering the mainstream and we have no doubt that they will become even more popular in the coming months as viewership grows and advertisers continue to invest," said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO at SpotX. "We think this transformative time serves as the perfect moment to bring together leaders throughout the advertising industry to share ideas and insights."

With a carefully selected audience of 30 movers and shakers from throughout the OTT advertising ecosystem per city, the presentations and fireside chat with David Springall (founder and CTO at Yospace), Wendy Verschoor (senior product manager, Media Division at Akamai), Kevin Schaum (senior director, Advanced Solutions Group at SpotX), and Eric Boyd (director of product at JW Player) are set to spark thought-provoking conversation and valuable networking amongst attendees.

When: Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in New York City

Thursday, May 24, 2018 in Los Angeles

10:30 a.m. - Introductions

11:00 a.m. - Yospace: Monetizing Live Streaming at Scale

11:45 a.m. - Akamai: Bring the TV Experience Online: Delivering Low Latency at Broadcast Quality

12:30 p.m. - Lunch

1:30 p.m. - SpotX: Crossing the Live Chasm: Scaling Programmatic Execution

2:30 p.m. - Fireside Chat with SpotX, Yospace, Akamai, and JW Player

3:15 p.m. - Cocktails and Networking



Where: Convene, 237 Park Ave, New York, NY (on May 22)*

Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 10740 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA (on May 24)*

*Both events are invite-only.

Contact: For more information or to request an invite, visit info.spotx.tv/golive2018.

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading global video advertising platform that enables media owners and publishers to monetize premium content across desktop, mobile and connected TV devices. As a modern ad server with programmatic infrastructure, data enablement, and monetization solutions for OTT, outstream, and addressable TV, SpotX gives media owners and publishers the control, transparency, and actionable insights needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. SpotX also provides advertisers with a direct pipeline to premium supply and innovative solutions for optimizing media efficiency, reach, and audience targeting. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's holistic, brand-safe solution is employed by some of the largest media owners and publishers in the world including fuboTV, Microsoft Casual Games, Newsy, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu and partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, The Trade Desk, and more.

Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has nearly 600 employees in 24 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. In October 2017, RTL Group completed its 100% acquisition of SpotX which is currently combining its business with smartclip, a sister company. Learn more at www.spotx.tv and follow @SpotX on Twitter and LinkedIn.

