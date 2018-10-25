SpotX Wins Crain's Best Places To Work Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading video advertising and monetization platform, today announced that it has been named one of Crain's New York Business' 2018 Best Places to Work in New York City . The list was created based on confidential employee survey responses and a separate survey of employers. The companies on the list span a wide range of industries and share a commitment to creating a supportive, collegial, and empowering workplace.

"One of the many aspects about SpotX that propels us ahead of the competition is our people. We've built a phenomenal team of talented, whip-smart, and collaborative employees that are always innovating and pushing each other to do better," said Sean Buckley, CRO at SpotX. "We take great pride in cultivating an environment where our employees can thrive because they are the key to not only our success but also the success of our partners, and we're incredibly honored to be recognized this year by Crain's for our culture."

Opened in 2013, SpotX's New York City office includes employees from a variety of different departments including Platform Services, Demand Facilitation, and Marketing. To win the award, the company's New York City-based employees answered anonymous surveys covering topics such as working conditions, benefits, and corporate culture. SpotX was selected in part due to its nurturing culture, open communication, unlimited paid time off (PTO) policy, paid time off for community service activities, and charity gift matching program.

This past summer, SpotX rolled out new company values. They are:

We love our customers.

We believe in our people.

We respect each other.

We are driven.

We collaborate.

We innovate.

We evolve.

"We are extremely proud of our company culture and we are always looking for new ways to build on that," said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO at SpotX. "Our team has invariably been the top selling point for why SpotX is a great place to work, and it's an honor to be recognized by Crain's for the investment we continue to make in our people."

