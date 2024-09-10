SPR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

Sep 10, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating the merger between Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit") (NYSE: SPR) and The Boeing Company ("Boeing") (NYSE: BA). Investors who purchased Spirit and continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SPR.

Investigation Details

The investigation concerns whether Spirit's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties and failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

In July 2024, Spirit announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Boeing would acquire Spirit for $37.25 per share in Boeing common stock.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Spirit shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SPR. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

