Sprague Operating Resources LLC Announces Exclusive Energy Partnership with New York Hospitality and Tourism Association

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprague Operating Resources LLC., a leading provider of energy solutions and material handling services across the Northeast, is thrilled to announce its designation as the Exclusive Energy Partner for New York's Hospitality and Tourism sector for the year 2024. As the Exclusive Energy Partner, Sprague Energy will supply tailored energy solutions to meet the unique needs of New York's hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, and other hospitality services.

Sprague is proud to announce its role as the Exclusive Energy Partner for The New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association (NYSHTA). Sprague serves as a smart alternative to traditional utilities for NYSHTA members, who benefit from budget certainty, local expertise and market insights, as well as account monitoring and management. Sprague's David Pickens, Sales Director for Natural Gas, and Peter Jagodzynski, Energy Portfolio Manager, accept NYSHTA's Partner of the Year Award from association President Mark Dorr. This award recognizes Sprague as a dedicated industry supplier and trusted resource to NYSHTA's 1,000 members, and is awarded to a partner who has gone above and beyond in providing outstanding services to the industry.

"We're honored to be chosen as the exclusive energy partner for the New York Tourism and Hospitality Association (NYSH&TA) and elevate our position within the member base," said Mark Roberts, Director of Natural Gas. "Our expertise and insights will help the association members, both current and new, manage their energy needs and explore sustainable solutions, while getting more budget certainty and pricing flexibility."

Since 1870 Sprague has helped businesses meet their energy and material handling needs to prosper in tomorrow's markets. As an innovator in transitioning energy sources throughout history, Sprague will be able to provide a wide variety of sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy solutions. As a sponsor of NYSH&TA since 2010, this new, exclusive partnership builds on the successful history together of serving the NYSHTA membership base while broadening the scope of opportunities and resources available.

"One of the largest expenses for any hotel is energy, and over the past 15 years more and more energy consultants started popping up which makes it difficult for hoteliers to know who to trust. This year, the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association decided to take the guesswork out of the process and exclusively partner, at the Preferred Program level, with Sprague," said NYSH&TA President, Mark Dorr. "They have been saving our members money and setting up long-term energy strategies for several years and we wanted to take our partnership and endorsement to the next level."

For more information on how your business can partner with Sprague to meet your energy needs visit https://www.spragueenergy.com/.

About NYSHTA

The New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association (NYSH&TA) is the oldest state lodging association in the country. Founded in 1887 in Saratoga Springs, NYSH&TA originally represented New York state's lodging industry. Today, the association includes members from nearly all segments of the tourism industry.

NYSH&TA represents 1,000 members including hotels, motels, resorts, conference centers, country inns, bed & breakfast establishments, reservation service organizations, amusement parks, attractions, museums, ski areas, recreational facilities, historical sites, convention and visitor bureaus, chambers of commerce, colleges and universities, hospitality students, and suppliers to the industry.

About Sprague

Founded in 1870 as a distributor of coal and petroleum-based products, today Sprague is one of the largest independent suppliers of energy products and related services in the Northeast. Our strategically located refined products and materials handling terminals, coupled with our natural gas pipeline capacity, give us unprecedented access to energy products and services. We market products to over 20,000 commercial, industrial, utility and wholesale customers.

Our goal is to consistently exceed your expectations and earn your business with every interaction. We work tirelessly to provide you with the knowledge and tools to administer your energy buying and reporting needs—all to help your business thrive.

Contact:

Nick Skally, Director of Marketing

Sprague Operating Resources

(603) 430-7231

[email protected]

SOURCE Sprague Operating Resources, LLC