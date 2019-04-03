Spray Drying Equipment Market Size Worth $7.19 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spray drying equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Spray drying method transforms a liquid, slurry, or semi-solid feed into a dried powder form using hot gas. It is the most preferred method to dry food materials, pharmaceutical products, and other temperature-sensitive items, such as dairy products. Thus, demand from the dairy processing industry for producing milk powder and stabilizing the milk constituents and from the pharmaceutical industry for producing antibiotics is anticipated to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The demand for three-stage spray drying equipment is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to its benefits, such as high thermal efficiency, low energy consumption ratio, and ability to process bulk production

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to high annual milk production in U.S. as a result of demand for powdered milk, infant products, and other nutraceutical products

Wide product usage in the pharmaceutical industry is also anticipated to drive the North America spray drying equipment market over the forecast period

Changing food preferences and growing number of food processing plants in emerging economies, such as India and China , are expected to propel the APAC market

Chemical is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period due to wide use of spray drying equipment in the production of polymers & resins, hard metals, dyestuff & pigments, and agrochemicals

Key companies, such as GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Dedert Corporation, Tetra Pak International S.A., are strategically expanding their geographical footprint to increase the overall profitability

Read 101 page research report with TOC on "Spray Drying Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Stage (Single-, Two-, Multi-stage), By Cycle (Open, Closed), By Flow, By Application (Food & Dairy, Chemicals), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spray-drying-equipment-market

The demand for nutrition products including whey protein, mass gainer, egg white protein, casein protein has increased due to rising awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle. This, in turn, has also augmented the demand for dryers from the nutraceutical industry. Moreover, growing need to increase the shelf-life of processed food and pharma products will open new growth opportunities in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for resins and polymers in line with the growing usage of synthetics has triggered the demand for drying Suspension Polyvinyl Chloride (S-PVC), Emulsion (E)-PVC, and other chemicals required for producing building pipes, cable insulations, and hard and soft foils.

In addition, rising usage of spray dryers for industrial purposes is expected to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2025. Additionally, increasing need for application-specific dryers is also creating opportunities for the product manufacturers. For instance, the risk of explosion and emission of hazardous gases while drying chemical and pharmaceutical products has led to the development of closed loop dryers. Similarly, the need to process and produce powder particles in bulk quantities is leading to significant adoption of three-stage equipment. However, high installation and maintenance costs and the inability of spray dryers to process highly-viscous materials, such as starch and fruit pulp, may hinder the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global spray drying equipment market on the basis of product, stage, cycle, flow, application, and region:

Spray Drying Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Rotary Atomizer



Nozzle Atomizer



Fluidized



Centrifugal

Spray Drying Equipment Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Single-Stage



Two-Stage



Multi-Stage

Spray Drying Equipment Cycle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Open



Closed

Spray Drying Equipment Flow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Co-Current



Counter-Current



Mixed Flow

Spray Drying Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Food & Dairy



Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals



Chemicals



Others

Spray Drying Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Find more research reports on HVAC & Construction Industry, by Grand View Research:

Welding Machinery Market – Escalating demand across various application segments such as shipbuilding, automotive, offshore exploration, aerospace, oil & gas, energy, and construction is anticipated to be the key force that drives the global welding machinery market growth.

– Escalating demand across various application segments such as shipbuilding, automotive, offshore exploration, aerospace, oil & gas, energy, and construction is anticipated to be the key force that drives the global welding machinery market growth. Water Heaters Market – Rising disposable income and recuperating residential housing industry are expected to be the key factors driving the global water heaters market growth over the forecast period.

– Rising disposable income and recuperating residential housing industry are expected to be the key factors driving the global water heaters market growth over the forecast period. Magnetic Flowmeter Market – Rising demand for measuring mass, volume, linear & non linear flow rate in the oil & gas sector is expected to be a key driver for the global magnetic flowmeter market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.