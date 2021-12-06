Spray Drying Equipment Market to Expand at 4% CAGR as Applications in Food & Beverage Increases

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales in the global spray drying equipment market are projected to increase year-over-year by 4%, reaching US$ 820 Mn by 2027. Growing demand to increase production output across various end-use sectors is expected to continue pushing sales in the forthcoming years.

Demand for spray drying equipment is projected to remain high in food processing, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries. Future investments in improving commercial manufacturing capabilities, efficiency, and quality of the final product are expected to boost the market.

Further, increasing investments in Greenfield and Brownfield establishments across various end-use verticals such as agriculture, chemical, and food & beverage will continue pushing sales. Growing replacement rate of spray dryers will create opportunities for product developments in the market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing development of effective pharmaceutical formulations with improved bioavailability in drug manufacturing is paving the way for the growth in the market. Spray drying is widely used in the food and chemicals industry, however, increasing adoption on the pharmaceutical industry for mainstream products will spur demand for the same.

Ongoing production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and vaccines by using spray drying is expected to boost sales. This allows manufacturers to produce fine particles and heat-sensitive vaccines, which will continue encouraging applications of spray drying equipment in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Increasing adoption in the ceramics industry is expected to drive the sales of spray drying equipment. Apart from this, growing demand in the packaged food sector for spray drying ready-to-eat meals will continue spurring demand in the forthcoming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, demand for rotary atomizers is projected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

In terms of cycle type, sales in the closed cycle segment are expected to gain momentum.

Demand in the co-current segment is projected to surge through the forecast period.

Applications in the pharmaceutical sector are forecast to grow at a 6% CAGR through 2027.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America market, favoured by the expansion of pharmaceutical and packaged food industries.

market, favoured by the expansion of pharmaceutical and packaged food industries. China will continue witnessing high demand, accounting for a dominant share in the East Asia market.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of encapsulation process in food products through spray drying will continue driving sales.

Introduction of small-scale and laboratory spray drying equipment is anticipated to augment the growth of the market.

Restraints:

High installation and operational costs may hamper the adoption of spray drying equipment in emerging economies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global spray drying equipment market are focusing on research and development to improve product offerings. In addition to this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their global presence and distribution networks.

For instance, in January 2020, Dedert Corporation was awarded two drying orders in South Korea. The first one is for a 2-stage fluid bed drying system for polymer gel, and the second one is for a specialty food ingredient, with an evaporation rate of 1,094 kg/hr.

Key Players in the Spray Drying Equipment Market Include:

GEA Group AG

SPX Flow Technology

Buchi Labortechnik AG

Dedert Corporation

European Spray Dry Technologies LLP

AVM Technologies

Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

C.E. Rogers

Labplant

Swenson Technology

Yamato Scientific America

Acmefil

More Valuable Insights on Spray Drying Equipment Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the spray drying equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the global spray drying equipment market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Rotary Atomizer

Nozzle Atomizer

Fluidized

Centrifugal

Closed Loop

Capacity:

Small (upto 2 Tons/Hr.)

Medium (2 - 50 Tons/Hr.)

Large (More than 50 Tons/Hr.)

Operating Principle:

Direct Drying

Indirect Drying

Cycle Type:

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Flow Type:

Co-Current Flow Spray Dryers

Counter-Current Flow Spray Dryers

Mixed Flow Spray Dryers

End-use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others (Feed, Paper & Pulp, etc.)

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Spray Drying Equipment Market Report

The report offers insight into the spray drying equipment market demand outlook for 2019-2027.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for spray drying equipment market between 2019 and 2027.

Spray drying equipment market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Spray drying equipment market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

