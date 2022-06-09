Spray Gun Market - 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Growing Paints & Coatings Market | Technavio

Spray Gun Market: Scope

The spray gun market covers the following areas:

Spray Gun Market: Drivers

The key factor driving the global spray gun industry growth is the growing paints and coatings market.

The growth is attributed to the increasing standard of living, rapid urbanization, and the growth of economies worldwide as a surge in the consumers' spending on luxury and comfort products can create demand for superior-quality, visually appealing products.

The paints and coatings market has witnessed a rapid growth rate in APAC, especially in emerging countries, such as China and India owing to the rising number of middle-class consumers, and rapid urbanization.

Spray Gun Market: Challenges

Leveraging e-commerce to increase market penetration is one of the key spray gun market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

is one of the key spray gun market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The e-commerce industry has grown rapidly during the last five years, with global e-commerce sales growing by 13%, reaching approximately USD 29 trillion in 2017, and in 2019, it held a significant share of the overall commercial sales.

in 2017, and in 2019, it held a significant share of the overall commercial sales. The global spray gun market has been a slow adopter of technologies and e-retailing. The vendors and distributors of spray guns are increasingly selling their products on e-commerce websites, such as Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon) and eBay Inc. (eBay).

Spray Gun Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type - Manual and automatic

Manual and automatic Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the spray gun market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Spray Gun Market: Vendor Analysis

The spray gun market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation of products and R&D to compete in the market. The spray gun market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Bullows Paint Equipment Private Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., EXEL Industries SA, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., Graco Inc., J Wagner GMBH, Magna Jetting Systems, Metabowerke GmbH, Ningbo Lis Industrial Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Prowin Tools Co., SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., V. R. Coatings Private Ltd., Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC, Zhejiang Refine Wufu Air Tools Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co. Ltd. among others.

3M Co. - The company offers spray guns with different nozzle diameters, air consumption, and operating pressure for automotive, manufacturing, and transportation application.

Spray Gun Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 210.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.1 Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Bullows Paint Equipment Private Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., EXEL Industries SA, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., Graco Inc., J Wagner GMBH, Magna Jetting Systems, Metabowerke GmbH, Ningbo Lis Industrial Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Prowin Tools Co., SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., V. R. Coatings Private Ltd., Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC, Zhejiang Refine Wufu Air Tools Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 ANEST IWATA Corp.

Exhibit 94: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Carlisle Companies Inc.

Exhibit 98: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 EXEL Industries SA

Exhibit 102: EXEL Industries SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: EXEL Industries SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: EXEL Industries SA - Key news



Exhibit 105: EXEL Industries SA - Key offerings

10.7 Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Graco Inc.

Exhibit 109: Graco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Graco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Graco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Graco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Graco Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 J Wagner GMBH

Exhibit 114: J Wagner GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 115: J Wagner GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: J Wagner GMBH - Key offerings

10.10 Nordson Corp.

Exhibit 117: Nordson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nordson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nordson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Nordson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nordson Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SATA GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 122: SATA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 123: SATA GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: SATA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC

Exhibit 125: Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

