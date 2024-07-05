Spray Gun Market size is set to grow by USD 229.8 million from 2024-2028, Growing paints and coatings market boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spray gun market size is estimated to grow by USD 229.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Growing paints and coatings market is driving market growth, with a trend towards leveraging e-commerce to increase market penetration. However, adverse effects of paints and coatings on health and environment poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Bullows Paint Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Everest Industrial Corp., Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., Graco Inc., J Wagner GMBH, JMD International, Ningbo Lis Industrial Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Prowin Tools Co., SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Sindhu Enterprises, Technochem Industries, V. R. Coatings Pvt. Ltd. , Willson Enterprise, Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC, and Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global spray gun market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Spray Gun Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 229.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled 3M Co., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Bullows Paint Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Everest Industrial Corp., Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., Graco Inc., J Wagner GMBH, JMD International, Ningbo Lis Industrial Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Prowin Tools Co., SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Sindhu Enterprises, Technochem Industries, V. R. Coatings Pvt. Ltd. , Willson Enterprise, Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC, and Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global spray gun market has yet to fully embrace technological advancements and e-retailing. However, with the significant rise in e-commerce sales, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries, vendors and suppliers in various industries are seizing this opportunity. The expanding internet penetration and mobile app usage are driving B2B and B2C transactions, creating a vast market for spray gun manufacturers and distributors. Advanced technologies, such as GPS and secure payment gateways, are attracting more consumers to shop online. To expand their customer base, spray gun vendors and distributors are increasingly selling their products on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay. The convenience of easy payment, packaging, and tracking options offered by e-commerce is expected to attract more buyers and vendors during the forecast period. This shift towards online sales channels will significantly contribute to the growth of the global spray gun market.

The Spray Gun market is thriving in sectors like Construction and Manufacturing, with applications in Wood, Metal, Stone, Fabric, and more. Airless spray guns and electrostatic technology lead trends. The Automotive sector and Luxury furnishing products utilize external power sources. Nitrogen spray guns and manual, automatic, and water spray guns cater to various industries. Aerospace and painting sectors prioritize durability and aesthetics. Paint spray guns offer quick, blemish-free surface finishes, while touchless processes reduce health hazards. Hospitals and production lines use robotic arms for efficient painting. Versatility, affordability, and training are essential factors. Weaknesses include the need for raw materials and potential health risks. Automobile and building construction sectors drive demand. Urbanization fuels growth in consumer durables and quick painting solutions. Microprocessor-based controls, flow regulators, and airbrushes enhance functionality. The Motor Grader market also relies on spray guns for paint application.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The global spray gun market may face challenges due to the health and environmental concerns associated with the harmful chemicals used in paints and coatings. Isocyanates, solvents, and pigments, commonly found in these products, can negatively impact air quality and pose health risks. Isocyanates, for instance, are hazardous to humans, even in small quantities, causing occupational asthma and other respiratory issues. Approximately 5-20% of the global population is allergic or sensitized to isocyanates. Exposure to these chemicals can lead to symptoms such as itchy eyes, skin rashes, and difficulty breathing. Although not everyone may be allergic, continuous exposure can lead to permanent lung damage and respiratory problems. Workers using spray guns for coating and painting tasks are particularly vulnerable to these health risks, potentially hindering the growth of the global spray gun market.

The Spray Gun market faces several challenges in various industries like Aerospace and automotive. Durability and aesthetics are key concerns in painting applications. Traditional tools like paint brushes and rollers are being replaced by touchless spray guns for quicker production and blemish-free surface finishes. However, the initial investment and training costs are high. Health hazards from paint fumes and air quality are concerns in hospitals and production lines. Robotic arms and HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure) segments are gaining popularity for their versatility and affordability. The automobile sector demands high-quality paint jobs, leading to the need for quick painting and microprocessor-based controls. In the building construction sector, spray guns offer quicker application and cleanability. Weaknesses include the need for raw materials, maintenance of airhead and nozzle, and air pressure regulation. Onkar Sumant , a leading player, offers a range of spray guns with flow regulators and microprocessor-based controls. The motor grader market also uses spray guns for Calcimine application. Environmental goals require the use of eco-friendly paints and efficient spraying techniques. The HVLP segment is expected to grow due to its ability to provide a consistent spray pattern and reduced overspray. The automotive segment's demand for quick painting and blemish-free surface finish is driving the market. Airbrushes are also gaining popularity for their ability to create intricate designs. Air quality and paint tank capacity are crucial factors in choosing the right spray gun. Air pressure and environmental goals are also important considerations.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This spray gun market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product Type 1.1 HVLP

1.2 Airless

1.3 Pneumatic

1.4 Electrostatic

1.5 LVLP Type 2.1 Manual

2.2 Automatic Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 HVLP- The spray gun market is a significant segment in the coatings industry. Companies manufacture and sell various types of spray guns for different applications, such as automotive, industrial, and architectural coatings. Key players include Graco, Wagner, and DeVilbiss. Sales volume depends on factors like product innovation, customer demand, and economic conditions. Companies invest in research and development to launch new products and expand their market share. Competition is intense, requiring effective marketing strategies and efficient production methods.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The spray gun market encompasses a wide range of applications across various industries, including wood, metal, stone, and fabric. Two primary types of spray guns dominate the market: Airless and electrostatic. Airless spray guns use compressed air to propel paint, while electrostatic guns create an electric charge to attract paint particles. Both types offer advantages, such as time efficiency, durability, and improved aesthetics compared to traditional tools like paint brushes and rollers. Spray guns are used in production lines, automotive, aerospace, and other sectors for large-scale painting projects. They come in manual, automatic, and water varieties, with nitrogen spray guns used for specific applications like powder coating. Durability, versatility, affordability, and training are essential factors in choosing the right spray gun. However, health hazards associated with paint fumes and overspray are weaknesses that need to be addressed through proper safety measures.

Market Research Overview

The Spray Gun market encompasses a wide range of applications across various industries, including Construction and Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, and Luxury Furnishing. These guns are used to apply a diverse range of materials such as paint, coatings, and adhesives on Wood, Metal, Stone, Fabric, and other surfaces. There are several types of spray guns available in the market, including Airless, Electrostatic, Manual, Automatic, Water, and Nitrogen spray guns. Durability and aesthetics are crucial factors in the choice of spray guns for different applications. The Automotive sector often uses external power sources and touchless processes for vehicle painting, while the Construction and Manufacturing sector may prefer manual or automatic guns for painting production lines or building structures. Spray guns offer advantages such as quick painting, blemish-free surface finish, and cleanability. However, they also come with challenges like health hazards, affordability, and the need for training. Weaknesses include the requirement for raw materials, maintenance of air quality, and environmental goals. The market for spray guns includes various segments such as HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure), HPLV (High Pressure Low Volume), and LVLP (Low Volume Low Pressure). The market is driven by factors such as urbanization, consumer durables, and the need for quick and efficient painting processes. Accessories such as nozzles, paint tanks, air pressure regulators, and microprocessor-based controls are also essential components of the spray gun market. Companies like Onkar Sumant, known for their paint spray guns, offer a range of products catering to different industries and applications. Calcimine and Motor Grader markets also have a significant impact on the spray gun market due to their applications in construction and manufacturing sectors. The Airless spray gun segment holds a significant share in the market due to its versatility and affordability. In conclusion, the Spray Gun market is a dynamic and diverse industry that caters to various applications and industries. Its growth is driven by factors such as urbanization, consumer durables, and the need for quick and efficient painting processes. The market offers a range of products, from manual to automatic, and from water to nitrogen spray guns, catering to different industries and applications. The future of the market looks promising, with advancements in technology and a growing demand for efficient and eco-friendly painting solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product Type

HVLP



Airless



Pneumatic



Electrostatic



LVLP

Type

Manual



Automatic

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio