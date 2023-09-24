Spray Gun Market size to grow by USD 247.09 million during 2022-2027| Growing paints and coatings market to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spray Gun Market size is expected to increase by USD 247.09 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period. The growth of the market depends on several factors, such as the increasing demand in the paints and coatings sector, the expansion of industries like automotive, healthcare, and furnishings, and the stringent governmental regulations in place. The global paints and coatings market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the global elevation of living standards, rapid urbanization, and the expanding economies worldwide. Consequently, consumers are increasingly investing in high-quality, aesthetically pleasing products like vehicles and furniture, fueling demand in this market segment. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Download the free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Gun Market 2023-2027

Spray Gun Market: Key Highlights

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the spray gun market: 3M Co., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Bullows Paint Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Everest Industrial Corp., Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., Graco Inc., J Wagner GMBH, JMD International, Ningbo Lis Industrial Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., Prowin Tools Co., SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Sindhu Enterprises, Technochem Industries, V. R. Coatings Pvt. Ltd. , Willson Enterprise, Zhejiang Auarita Pneumatic Tools LLC, and Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 3.25% YOY growth in 2023.

Spray Gun Market: Market Dynamics

Trends - Rising adoption of eco-friendly painting tools.

Spray Gun Market: Keg Segments

The market is segmented by Product type (HVLP, Airless, Pneumatic, Electrostatic, and LVLP), Type (Manual and Automatic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure) segment is anticipated for substantial growth during the forecast period. This upsurge is attributed to the growing adoption of HVLP paint spray guns across various industries due to their specialized design aimed at reducing overspray and the release of environmentally and health-detrimental volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The increased acceptance of this segment is increased by the stringent VOC emission regulations implemented by several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product type Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

