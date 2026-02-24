Spray-Net Debuts in Allen with a Smarter Alternative to Traditional Renovations

Local Entrepreneurs Launch High-Performance Cabinet and Exterior Refinishing Service for Allen, Plano, and McKinney Homeowners

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Allen, TX will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes thanks to Spray-Net, the rapidly growing home improvement franchise using science and technology to bring renovation solutions to homeowners that weren't possible before.

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneurs, Nicole Glenn and Chris Riley, to bring its renowned painting concept to North Dallas. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick and stucco to kitchen cabinets. Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look new and are often completed in just one day.

"Opening Spray-Net Allen is both a strategic business decision and a personal commitment to the community we call home," says Glenn. "After building and scaling national service organizations, I was drawn to Spray-Net's operational discipline, proprietary technology, and the ability to deliver a premium transformation without the cost and disruption of full replacement. North Dallas homeowners value quality and professionalism, and we're excited to bring a higher standard of exterior and cabinet solutions to Allen, Plano, and McKinney."

Debuting in March 2026, the new business is set to become a game-changer for Allen residents. In addition to expertise in factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows and Kitchen Cabinets.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable painting results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, Spray-Net has transformed over 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company's founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. Homeowners looking for a durable home painting solution now have an option that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

"Nicole is exactly the type of entrepreneur we look for as we continue to grow across Texas," says Carmelo Marsala. "Her experience building and leading disciplined, service-driven organizations brings a level of operational excellence that elevates everything she touches. Combined with Chris's production leadership and commitment to quality, Spray-Net Allen is positioned to set a new benchmark for homeowners in the North Dallas market."

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors, kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With over 30,000 homes transformed and more than 70 franchisees serving territories across Canada and the U.S., Spray-Net offers a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to traditional painting or full replacement. As the brand continues its U.S. expansion, Spray-Net empowers franchisees with a scalable business model, low overhead, industry-leading margins, and ongoing innovation and support.

