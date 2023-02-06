Spray polyurethane market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Spray polyurethane market size & segmentation analysis

The spray polyurethane market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,312.48 million. The spray polyurethane market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Based on type , the spray polyurethane market is segmented into open cell and closed cell.

, the spray polyurethane market is segmented into Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Based on geography, the spray polyurethane market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Spray polyurethane market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the spray polyurethane market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 49% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

is estimated to account for of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Population growth in the region is increasing the demand for residences and commercial establishments, which will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

China , South Korea , India , and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the spray polyurethane foam market in the region.

, , , and are the key revenue contributors to the spray polyurethane foam market in the region. China is a major hub for construction in APAC. In 2019, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform announced plans for 300 construction projects. Such projects will fuel the growth of the spray polyurethane foam market in the region during the forecast period.

Spray polyurethane market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the spray polyurethane market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing demand for spray polyurethane foams in the construction industry is notably driving the market growth. Spray polyurethane foam has high energy efficiency, versatility, and thermal or mechanical performance. It is used in the construction industry for insulating walls, panels, and gap fillers in doors and windows. Spray polyurethane foam is also used as an adhesive in window and door installations. The increasing number of infrastructure projects globally is expected to increase the demand for spray polyurethane foam during the forecast period.

However, increasing demand for alternatives of spray polyurethane foams is a major challenge impeding the market. The use of spray polyurethane foam can cause environmental issues such as ozone layer depletion. Hence, substitutes such as natural latex, cotton fiber foam, organic wool, plain cotton, short-staple polyester fiber, and polystyrene are used in various applications. Natural latex is biodegradable and is resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew. Short staple polyester fiber and polystyrene are synthetic polymers and are used as substitutes for spray polyurethane foam in applications such as packaging, automotive, and construction. Thus, the increasing demand for alternatives to spray polyurethane foam will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Spray polyurethane market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,312.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc., Anagha ASF LLP, Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Indospark Inc., Innovative Chemical Products, Isothane Ltd., Johns Manville, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junbond Building Materials Co. Ltd., SOPREMA SAS, Specialty Products Inc., Tosoh Corp., Woodbridge Foam Corp., Sika AG, and BASF SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

