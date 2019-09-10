Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market is Likely to Reach US$ 707.3 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Sprayed-in-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market by Application Type (Water Main Pipes, Wastewater Pipes, and Storm Pipes), by Material Type (Cement Mortar, Epoxy Coating, Polyurea Coating, Polyurethane Coating, and Geopolymer Mortar), by Pipe Diameter Type (<18 inch, 18-36 inch, and >36 inch), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This comprehensive 226-page report, from Stratview Research, studies the sprayed-in-place pipe market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner in order to provide the complete 360-degree view of the market at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits and formulation of growth strategies.

Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market: Highlights

There are various trenchless techniques available for the rehabilitation of damaged pipelines, such as SIPP, cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), and Slip lining, among which SIPP is gaining popularity, owing to its numerous benefits over the competing ones. It is suitable for the rehabilitation of pipelines with a wide range of diameter as well as applications including water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and storm pipes.

SIPP is a growing trenchless pipeline rehabilitation technology that offers a new means of repairing the corroded, leaked, or damaged pipelines. SIPP is applied to both freshwater and wastewater pipelines. Using robotic devices that make their way through a defective pipe, trenchless technology operators spray a new line into place throughout the whole length of the pipe. The head of the device spins as it sprays the material on the original pipe surface. As the new interior line in pipe dries and hardens, it forms a new pipe that may give excellent performance in years to come. The lining material must be compliant under the certification and standards of NSF/ANSI 61, which has various norms for materials used for the lining of water main lines to prevent contamination of potable drinking water.

As per Stratview Research, the global SIPP market is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 707.3 million in 2024. The SIPP market is mainly driven by the spending of government and municipal corporations towards infrastructure rehabilitation. Most of the water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and storm pipes in major countries, such as the USA, Germany, and Canada, have reached or almost reaching their retirement age and need rehabilitation for smooth functioning in the future.

Based on the application type, water main pipe is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. All major applications are likely to grow at healthy rates over the next five years. The replacement of old dig-and-replace method with the trenchless rehabilitation technologies including SIPP is driving the growth of the market. Generally, wastewater pipes and storm pipes are large in terms of diameter and require comparatively more funds for rehabilitation. Cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) is the most widely used trenchless technology for wastewater and stormwater pipe rehabilitation.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as cement mortar, epoxy coating, polyurea coating, polyurethane coating, and geopolymer mortar. Cement mortar is projected to remain the most dominant material type in the SIPP market during the forecast period, whereas geopolymer mortar is likely to remain the fastest-growing material type during the same period. Cement mortar is the oldest material among SIPP family, which is being used since 1920s for rehabilitation of pipelines. It offers a host of advantages over competing technologies including good corrosion resistance. It provides excellent structural strength to the host pipe and is highly economical in terms of cost, key whys and wherefores for its widespread acceptance for pipe rehabilitation.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for SIPP during the forecast period. In the region, most of the installed pipelines have passed their retirement age or are reaching their retirement age and need rehabilitation. The average life span of a pipeline installed is around 50 years with most of them have passed the lifespan. Rehabilitation of these infrastructure gives an extended life of around 30-50 years to the pipe. The USA is not only the largest market for SIPP in North America but also in the world. The country is the early mover in the trenchless pipe rehabilitation regarding material adoption and technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Japan, China, and Australia are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's SIPP market. These economies will continuously generate a huge demand for SIPP to support their aging pipeline infrastructure. Japan is set to maintain its dominance in the region's market over the next five years, whereas China is likely to be the fastest-growing market in the region during the same period. Furthermore, key economies in the region are incessantly increasing their infrastructure budget with the purpose to decrease water loss and to improve the water quality. All these factors are like to contribute significantly towards the growth of the SIPP market in the region.

Some of the key players in the SIPP market are Michels Corporation, Ace Pipe Cleaning, Suez, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, LLC. (IPR), Radius Subterra, Vortex Companies, Belco Pipe Restoration, HydraTech, LLC, Raymond International WLL, and Advantage Reline.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global SIPP market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market, by Application Type

Water Main Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wastewater Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Storm Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market, by Material Type

Cement Mortar (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Epoxy Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyurea Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyurethane Coating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Geopolymer Mortar (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market, by Pipe Diameter Type

<18-inch Pipe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

18-36-inch Pipe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

>36-inch Pipe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Australia , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

