Sprayground Creates New Music Video with Wyclef Jean & Sandflower To Promote Their Biggest Collection Yet

Sprayground is no stranger to signature patterns and crazy combinations, which is why each backpack is so unique. True to being a streetwear brand, Sprayground only offers a selection of items for a limited amount of time while supplies last.

In true Sprayground fashion, nothing is ever done half heartedly - to help promote their biggest collection to-date, Sprayground has teamed up with legendary artist Wyclef Jean, who together with fellow musician and Sprayground VP, Sandflower, has produced a new song called 'Sprayground Summer'. They have also produced a music video, which showcases bags from the collection, getting Sprayground fans worldwide excited about this surprise drop up!

Sprayground first captured worldwide attention when the 'Hello My Name' backpack debuted over 10 years ago. Sprayground founder, David BenDavid, had high hopes to create a brand that he felt represented his childhood and upbringing. Exposed to the streetwear and art scene from a young age, David took all this inspiration and turned it into creativity that is now admired by millions.

This game-changing collection of backpacks will feature a number of familiar faces from childhood favorites; Star Wars, Rick & Morty and Naruto as well as some unique Sprayground in-house designed on-off collector pieces.

The music video drops on all major streaming platforms today, in time for the new collection which is available to purchase at www.sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques nationwide.

