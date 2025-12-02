SprayWorks Equipment Shares Top 10 Equipment Maintenance Habits that Extend Rig Life in 2025

Industry experts reveal simple maintenance habits that can add years to spray foam rigs and reduce costly downtime.

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SprayWorks Equipment, a leading provider of spray foam and coatings equipment, has released its 2025 list of the top five maintenance habits proven to extend the life of spray foam rigs. Based on insights from its service and training teams, the company aims to help contractors reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and protect their equipment investment.

With the cost of equipment and materials continuing to rise, proactive maintenance has become a critical focus for spray foam contractors across the country. SprayWorks' service team reports that most major repair issues stem from small, preventable maintenance oversights — especially in high-volume or cold-weather applications.

Inspect Hoses and Connections Weekly – Catching leaks and loose fittings early prevents pressure inconsistencies and costly downtime. Maintain Proper Moisture Control – Keep moisture out of your chemical lines by checking desiccant filters and drum lids regularly. Clean Guns and Filters Daily – Regular cleaning ensures consistent spray patterns and prevents material buildup that can damage proportioners. Check Generator Load and Oil Levels – Avoid unexpected shutdowns by monitoring your power source before every job. Schedule Professional Service Annually – A yearly inspection by certified technicians can reveal hidden wear and optimize long-term rig performance. Changing DOP - Replace your DOP as soon as it begins to change color — or at least once per week, whichever comes first. Clean DOP filter helps maintain proper air quality and prevents contaminants from entering your system. Properly Clean and Assemble your Spray Gun - Frequent issues are caused by un-greased o-rings, putting side seals in backwards, and not greasing your trigger. Keep Material Warm - Maintaining proper material temperature is essential for consistent pressure and smooth spray patterns. Use drum heaters or heated storage when necessary to prevent material thickening and clogging, especially in colder environments. Avoid Over-Pressurizing Your Machine - Running your system above recommended pressure can damage seals, valves, and proportioners. Always operate within manufacturer-specified limits to prolong equipment life and ensure even material application. Take Care of your Hoses - Hose damage is one of the most common — and costly — rig repairs. Avoid twisting, driving over, or sharply bending hoses. Inspect insulation regularly and replace worn sections to prevent heat loss, leaks, and inconsistent spray performance.

"We see too many rigs come in with damage that could have been avoided with basic upkeep," said Brian Sauter, Technical Services Manager at SprayWorks Equipment. "Taking a few minutes each week to check your system can easily add years to your rig's lifespan and save thousands in repairs."

Contractors can access additional maintenance resources and training tips through the SprayWorks Equipment blog and YouTube channel.

About SprayWorks Equipment

SprayWorks Equipment is an industry leader in spray foam and polyurea equipment, offering high-performance proportioners, spray guns, parts, material, and training for contractors nationwide. Founded by industry professionals with decades of experience, SprayWorks Equipment is dedicated to delivering reliable equipment solutions, expert support, and comprehensive education to improve jobsite performance and safety. For more information, visit SprayWorksEquipment.com or call (330) 587-4141.

