Spread Cheer (and Tacos) This Season with TacoTime's Gift Card BONUS Promotion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com) is making holiday gifting even more flavorful with a special gift card promotion. From now through December 31, 2025, customers will receive a $15 BONUS eCard for every purchase of $50 in TacoTime gift cards online at TacoTime.com* as a festive treat.

Important Information:

Offer is available ONLINE ONLY at TacoTime.com from 11/03/25 – 12/31/25, while supplies last.

$15 BONUS eCards are valid from 11/03/25 – 2/28/26 and cannot be used to purchase gift cards. Additional restrictions apply.

The $15 BONUS eCard will be emailed to the purchaser.

Any combination of physical or e-Gift cards totaling $50 qualifies for the BONUS.

"This holiday season, we want to make gifting TacoTime even more rewarding," said Bridgette Seip, Senior National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "Our BONUS eCard offer gives customers a little extra cheer to enjoy with friends and family."

Celebrate the season with the gift of TacoTime and enjoy a little extra BONUS on us.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

*Offer available online only from 11/03/25 - 12/31/25 while supplies last. $15 BONUS eCards valid 11/03/25 - 2/28/26 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2025 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

Gift Cards are not valid for stores in Western Washington State. Visit www.tacotime.com to find a list of participating locations.

