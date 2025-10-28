"Spread Love Everywhere You Go!" -- Svetik's Haute Couture Ignites a Global Movement of Beauty, Love & Light

"Fashion is my language of light." — Svetik Sambell

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International designer Svetik Sambell, founder and creative director of Svetik's Haute Couture, continues to inspire audiences worldwide through her visionary initiative "Spread Love Everywhere You Go!" — a global movement born from couture, compassion, and creativity.

The movement's purpose is to remind humanity that beauty and kindness are the strongest forces of unity. Through art, fashion, and collaboration, Svetik envisions a world connected by empathy — where one loving act can ripple endlessly, lighting hearts across continents.

Thank you to the Sponsors: - Bella Forme Medical @bellaformemed @tara_thompson_pa - Venue: Chateau Luxe Event Venue @chateaux_luxe - Divinity Events Productions - Jaimie Figuerora @divinityeventproductions - Melissa Bacon Weihert @melissa_divinityeventpro Production: Svetik's Haute Couture @svetikhautecouture Creative Director/ Fashion Stylist: Svetik Sambell @svetikhautecouture Photographer: Jaime Lim @liquidstarphotography LOVE MESSANGER/Model: Naomi Parisette @naomiruth377 M.U.A.H: Gilbert Tellez @thatguymua PR Director: David Sambell @sambell.david

Born in Ukraine and now based in the United States, Svetik infuses every creation with her philosophy of love and resilience.

"Each gown, each collaboration, and each act of kindness carries one message — Love knows no borders," says Sambell.

The Spread Love Everywhere You Go! movement began as a single vision on the runway — an artistic language of hope and renewal — and is now evolving into a global mission to uplift and connect creative souls. Like a torch that never fades, love travels from one heart to another, one country to the next, illuminating the world through shared humanity.

From Phoenix Fashion Week, where in 2008 Svetik re-introduced the legendary Phoenix to the world, unveiling her bespoke Phoenix Dress and headwear, accompanied by six "Phoenix Chicklets" in matching couture creations, the audience responded with a standing ovation that marked the beginning of a journey built on love and rebirth.

Her 2019 return as both opening and closing designer with her dramatic "Black Swan" gown and headwear continued that storytelling legacy.

Her artistry has since graced OC Fashion Week 2023 and Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week 2025, each appearance reinforcing her mission to weave love and light into every collection.

Svetik's designs and message have been featured internationally, including Harper's Bazaar Vietnam, and her growing Spread Love Everywhere You Go! Global Movement now seeks to expand through creative collaborations, educational partnerships, and humanitarian projects — a call to all who believe in the power of love to heal and unite.

"Fashion is my language of light," Sambell shares. "When people feel beauty, they remember that love is still alive in the world."

About Svetik's Haute Couture

Founded by designer Svetik Sambell, Svetik's Haute Couture specializes in handcrafted bridal and evening masterpieces defined by timeless elegance, detail, and soul.

Each design embodies Svetik's lifelong philosophy:

"To create and share Beauty, Love & Light with the world every time we possibly could."

Media Contact

David Sambell

PR Director — Svetik's Haute Couture

480-544-2600

[email protected]

www.svetiks.com

Instagram: SvetikHauteCouture

SOURCE Svetik's Haute Couture