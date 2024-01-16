Spread .NET v17 is Released by MESCIUS inc.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Spread .NET v17 software release. The highlights of Spread .NET v17 include exciting features, such as .NET 8 support, a new ribbon control, ChartSheet, a new dedicated worksheet, and much more. These features expand developers' capabilities within their .NET applications when building high-performance enterprise spreadsheets. Spread .NET v17 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers on the MESCIUS website. 

Spread.NET v17 fully supports .NET 8, providing developers seamless integration into the latest framework. Leverage Spread .NET's powerful spreadsheet features on the advanced .NET 8 platform, combining innovation with reliability for a superior development experience. Read the release announcement to learn more about working with .NET 8 support from Spread .NET.

This latest release introduces a new RibbonBar control, an Excel-like ribbon UI for Spread Win. It offers contextual behaviors, customizable commands, and runtime modes, replacing traditional menus and toolbars. Developers can override commands, execute runtime actions, and add custom items for a tailored user experience, enriching spreadsheet management and user interactions. Visit the website to get started with Spread .NET's RibbonBar control.

The v17 release introduces ChartSheet, a dedicated worksheet containing only a chart. Enabling EnhancedShapeEngine is essential before adding a ChartSheet using the Charts.Add() method. Alternatively, users can add a ChartSheet at runtime with EnhancedShapeEngine and TabStrip editing enabled. Existing charts from worksheets can be moved to ChartSheets, and retrieval from the Charts or Sheets collection is facilitated. This enhancement streamlines chart management, providing a specialized environment for visual data representation in the workbook. Learn how to get started with ChartSheet in the release article.

"We are pleased to announce the release of Spread.NET v17," said Product Manager Kevin Ashley. "This release includes several exciting enhancements to elevate your .NET spreadsheet development, including the versatile spreadsheet Ribbon Control, .NET 8 support, and advanced features to the workbook control, charts, shapes, calculation capabilities, and performance improvements."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

