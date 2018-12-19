Spread Nostalgic Holiday Cheer With A G-SHOCK

Based on G-SHOCK's original case shape, the DW5600MW-7 is an updated statement piece with its stark white coloring and black details. In addition to the retro look of the watch, the matte finish gives it gender neutral versatility. While the style may be retro, the DW5600MW-7 is outfitted with G-SHOCK's current key features including 200M water resistance and shock resistance, as well as a countdown timer, 1/100 second stopwatch, EL backlight with afterglow, and more.

GBA800/GBD800

Beyond the iconic case shapes, G-SHOCK stays on trend by adding retro colorways to their current timepiece collections. For the sporty gift recipient on your list, the GBD800 Men's Power Trainer Series features today's latest in timepiece technology with Bluetooth connectivity that is compatible with the G-SHOCK Connected app. Available in a neon shade (GBA800-9A) or black with pops of color like red (GBD800-1) or neon green (GBD800-8), the Power Trainer collection includes a step tracker function which breaks down daily steps taken in five metabolic equivalent levels (MET) – all of which are displayed in a graph via the G-SHOCK Connected app. These innovative features show that nostalgic accessories, such as a timepiece, can be upgraded to include the latest technology. Other key features include 200M water resistance, shock resistance, a built-in stopwatch with 200-record memory, an auto super illuminator LED light, target alarm, auto time update capabilities, and more.

GSTB100XA-1A

Looking for a nostalgic accessory with a few premium upgrades? The G-STEEL GSTB100-1A features both sophisticated style and innovative technology. Outfitted in a black and silver colorway with red accents, the GSTB100-1A exudes the classic look of G-SHOCK absolute toughness with its forged parts and layered guard structure. The GSTB100-1A utilizes Bluetooth low energy technology to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK connected app. Once connected, the user may acquire time information at the press of a button. The result is accurate timekeeping no matter where in the world you happen to be. Additional features include 200M water resistance, shock resistance, Tough Solar Power, dual time, daily alarm, stopwatch and countdown timer, and more.

S Series GMDS6900MC

Ladies looking to add a throwback timepiece to their accessory collection are in luck with the G-SHOCK S Series collection of women's timepieces. The iconic DW6900 case shape has been re-imagined with a chic, matte military palette of green, blush, white, and black. Updated details, such as a metallic mirror face finish, gives the timepiece a fashion forward look. Features of the GMDS6900MC collection include 200M water resistance, shock resistance, EL backlight with afterglow, flash alert, world time, and more.

G-MS MSGS200

When searching for the nostalgic style of a G-SHOCK timepiece in a more compact and sophisticated case, the G-MS collection has you covered with its signature absolute toughness in a smaller face and thinner case. A solid metal case, bezel, and buckle give a premium look while the resin band adds a pop of contrast. The MSG200 comes in three colorways; MSGS200-7A sports a white resin band with silver bezel; MSGS200G-1A a black resin band with rose gold bezel; and the MSGS200G-7A has a white resin band and rose gold bezel. Features include 100M water resistance, shock resistance, Tough Solar Power, world time, daily alarm, countdown timer, and more.

These nostalgic holiday picks and more are available now at G-SHOCK retailers including the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

