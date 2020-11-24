BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spread some joy AND throw a little shade with Anecdote Candles' holiday collection. Known for its high-quality scents and relatable themes, Anecdote Candles make a humorous statement for the holidays — and pretty much any time of year.

Available in 9-ounce gold holiday tumblers retailing for $34 each, travel tins for $14 each, or a holiday bundle of all four tumblers for $124, the holiday candle line includes:

The Anecdote Candles Holiday Collection

APRES SKI - SMELLS LIKE EVERGREENS AND AFTER PARTIES with scents of Spruce and Cypress.

MIDNIGHT MOONLIGHT - SMELLS LIKE CELEBRATORY TOASTS AND WISHFUL THINKING with scents of Plum and Sandalwood.

MISTLETOE - SMELLS LIKE A SILENT WINGMAN with scents of Black Currant and Amber.

SPIKED & SPICED - SMELLS LIKE FRIENDLY POURS AND HOLIDAY CHEER with scents of Red Wine and Cinnamon.

The holiday candles are available at AnecdoteCandles.com. Select scents are available at [email protected] and Macy's as well as these retail outlets listed here.

Anecdote Candles are hand-poured in the USA using all-natural ingredients with no additives, dyes, or preservatives. The coconut-soy wax blend, cotton core wicks, and premium phthalate-free fragrance oils create a clean burn and powerful scent throw.

About Anecdote Candles

Anecdote Candles is making fragrance a conversation piece. Inspired by personal recollections and cultural trends, each candle is designed to remind us of stories worth sharing. The packaging is modern and playful with relatable, clever quotes representing pop culture and nostalgic experiences. We invite you to share our stories and create your own. All candles are hand-poured in the USA using all-natural ingredients with no additives, dyes, or preservatives. The coconut-soy wax blend, cotton core wicks, and premium phthalate-free fragrance oils create a clean burn and powerful scent throw. Anecdote Candles are available at Macy's, [email protected], Anthropologie, and at www.anecdotecandles.com.

DOWNLOAD HIGH RES IMAGES HERE .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jane Coloccia

JC Communications

[email protected]

(917) 930-0062

SOURCE Anecdote Candles