Spreading Seeds of Hope: Bankers Life and Alzheimer's Association Unite to Raise Awareness for Alzheimer's disease

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand of CNO Financial Group, will host Alzheimer's Awareness Night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 5. The event will amplify the mission of the Alzheimer's Association and serve as a preview of Bankers Life's partnership efforts with the Alzheimer's Association in 2019.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance at the Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls game will receive a packet of Forget-Me-Not flower seeds to plant in honor of the more than 5 million people with Alzheimer's disease. All attendees can enjoy limited-edition purple cotton candy at the event. For each sale, Bankers Life will donate $1 to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter volunteers will host a table in the main concourse where fans can learn more about the disease and local support services they offer.

"Alzheimer's Awareness Night is a powerful way to bring our mission of promoting health and wellness in the community to life," said Bruce Baude, executive vice president, chief operations and technology officer of CNO Financial Group. Baude also serves as a member of the Alzheimer's Association board of directors. "We are a proud supporter of the Alzheimer's Association and all they do to help the more than 16 million caregivers and families who provide support to those facing Alzheimer's."

"Over the last 16 years, Bankers Life has been an incredible partner. Their support has allowed us to fund care, support and research efforts as we work tirelessly to find a cure," said Anne Murray, development director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter. "Alzheimer's Awareness Night is an impactful evening to spread much needed awareness of a disease that costs the United States roughly $290 billion each year and affects more than 110,000 Hoosiers in our state."

Since 2003, Bankers Life has helped raise more than $5 million for Alzheimer's care, education and research programs, including more than $335,000 in the last year alone.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. Visit www.alz.org/indiana or call 800.272.3900.

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are 4,300 career agents across 285 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com . To learn more about the Forget Me Not Days campaign, visit ForgetMeNotDays.com .

