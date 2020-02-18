Spreaker Collaborates with Staples Connect as New Podcast Studio Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxnest , an audio technology company, announced today that their podcasting platform, Spreaker , will be the hosting and distribution vendor within the podcast space at six Staples Connect retail stores.

Staples Connect Podcast Studios

Earlier this month, Staples US Retail announced the opening of Staples Connect, a reinvented store with coworking, podcasting and community event spaces where professionals, teachers and students alike can connect and grow. The first six Staples Connects have opened in the home state – Massachusetts – of Staples US Retail in Cambridge, Somerville, Needham, Boston, Brighton and Danvers.

One of the elements of the new stores is the Staples Connect Podcast Studios, which are dedicated spaces for storytellers to record their podcasts. Each studio features a soundproof room with professional equipment for up to four people, plus a few perks to help podcasters along the way, like a dedicated in-store specialist and discounted access to host and distribute podcasts on Spreaker.

"We're thrilled to play a role in making podcasting even more attainable to creatives in the Boston area," said Francesco Baschieri, CEO at Voxnest. "With access to quality recording facilities and the addition of a tool like Spreaker on-hand – for everything from editing to distributing – we truly believe the Staples Connect Podcast Studios will make a big impact in their communities."

"Staples customers are teachers, students, small business owners and side hustlers, and their needs when it comes to retail are evolving, so we adapted our stores to fit these needs better," said Elissa Mekal, Category Merchant at Staples US Retail. "Many of these customers are launching and recording podcasts, but struggling to find the space to record so we incorporated this space into the new store concept."

The entire team behind the new Staples Connect Podcast Studios invites all Boston area podcasters to book a session and see locations here .



About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and CEO Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.

