SPREEAI AND SERGIO HUDSON PARTNER TO TRANSFORM LUXURY FASHION

"I'm thrilled to officially partner with Sergio Hudson in a collaboration that is both deeply personal and groundbreaking," said John Imah, co-founder and CEO of SPREEAI. "Our journey began when Sergio crafted a custom look for me at the Met Gala, a moment that fused craftsmanship, culture and innovation and sparked a strong creative bond. Now, we're channeling that synergy into a partnership that transforms both our brands. Technology should amplify, not replace, a designer's artistry, and this collaboration shows how innovation and creativity can elevate each other."

The partnership started when Hudson designed a custom look for Imah at the Met Gala, sparking a dialogue about fit, inclusivity, and how technology can enhance luxury fashion. Imah introduced Hudson to SPREEAI's AI-powered try-on platform, which allows customers to see garments on realistic digital representations of their bodies, helping them make more informed and personalized purchases online. Hudson recognized the potential to extend his brand's storytelling into this new digital medium, leading to the formal partnership.

"This collaboration represents a new model for luxury, one where technology amplifies artistry rather than competing with it," said Sergio Hudson, founder and creative director of Sergio Hudson. "I'm honored to partner with SPREEAI in a bold collaboration that fuses couture craftsmanship with state-of-the-art AI. Ever since John and I joined forces at the Met Gala, it has been clear that technology can enhance creativity without replacing the human touch. As we look ahead to New York Fashion Week, I'm excited to show how this partnership benefits both our brands and points to the future of luxury fashion."

The partnership integrates SPREEAI's AI-powered virtual try-on into Sergio Hudson's e-commerce experience, offering consumers a more accurate, inclusive, and immersive way to shop luxury fashion online.

ABOUT SPREEAI

SPREEAI is transforming the shopping experience through its core products, photorealisitc Try-On and Smart Sizing, delivering photorealistic experiences and highly accurate fit intelligence designed to elevate both retail performance and consumer confidence. For shoppers, SPREEAI enables true personalization, allowing customers to become the model—while unlocking an expanding suite of products (coming soon), including an AI stylist, virtual wardrobe, and other experiential capabilities. For retailers, SPREEAI drives measurable impact by reducing returns, increasing conversion, and creating seamless, personalized shopping journeys. The SPREEAI product suite integrates effortlessly across in-store, online, and VIC experiences, promoting sustainability while setting a new standard for how fashion and technology work together.

ABOUT SERGIO HUDSON

The Sergio Hudson brand was launched in 2014 by designer Sergio Hudson and re-established in 2016 with business partner Inga Beckham. The brand has an established aesthetic defined by immaculate tailoring and quality materials. Composed of jaw dropping statement pieces and wardrobe staples, Sergio Hudson collections are designed to make women feel beautiful, glamorous, confident and sexy. Every garment is carefully crafted for the female form with a masterful use of color and silhouette. Beckham and Hudson are extremely proud that the collections are produced in New York City, creating employment opportunities within the local fashion community. The Sergio Hudson Collections can be found on sergiohudson.com, select boutiques, Amazon Luxury Stores and luxury retailers worldwide.

