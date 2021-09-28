Spreedly Issues More Than 150,000 Network Tokens Daily

"Our agnostic approach to network tokens is a major advancement for merchants..." Tweet this

"Spreedly prides itself on delivering constant innovation to the entire payments ecosystem. Our agnostic approach to network tokens is a major advancement for merchants — and that's proven out by the rapid adoption of network tokens that we're seeing in the market." explained Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly. "Much of this recent activity is supporting our LATAM-based customers who are seeking ways to scale across the region and evolve payments to ensure the highest success rates possible. We're excited to be enabling this growth through the use of our technology."

Driving demand for network tokenization, Visa recently announced that it will introduce incentive rates for certain card-not-present transactions.

About Spreedly

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

