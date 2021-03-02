Spreedly Launches New Partnership Program for Payment Service Providers

The program's inaugural Preferred Partners include PayPal and Stripe. Tweet this

The Partnership Program includes a strategic level of relationship, the Preferred Partner tier. Spreedly and Preferred Partners engage closely to build better, more holistic payments solutions. By partnering with Spreedly, PSPs further extend their global reach and accelerate the onboarding of new merchants and platforms — cutting the time to transaction to days from weeks.

The Partnership Program provides gateways and other PSPs with access to a variety of resources depending on their participation level including technical support for integrations to the Spreedly Payments Orchestration Platform, marketing initiatives, and sales engagement. More details about the Partnership Program are available here .

"To maximize their revenue, digital businesses are looking for best-in-market payments services that support their commerce strategies. And these payment services want to connect with these large and fast-growing merchants, platforms, and marketplaces," Malik Velani, vice president, global business development with Spreedly. "We've long-served as the industry "connector" between merchants, platforms, and marketplaces and their payment services. The partnership program supports these connections, helping to bring together digital businesses and payment services."

