Spreetail Enhances Ecommerce Offerings with Strategic Acquisition of Echo

Innovative AI-powered platform captures customer sentiment across the Internet and generates insights to boost sales

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreetail , a leading global ecommerce company and the #1 oversize accelerator specializing in big-&-bulky logistics and marketplace growth, today announced the acquisition of Echo , an AI-powered customer insights platform. The acquisition will enhance Spreetail's AI capabilities and offer its network of brands powerful tools to derive actionable insights from customer feedback, ultimately driving product sales. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Echo Founder Mudit Gupta will join the Spreetail management team as Head of Brand Insights and AI. The rest of the Echo management team will remain in place.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mudit and the rest of the great Echo team to Spreetail. They have built a truly innovative technology that helps brands listen to their customers by tracking, analyzing and visualizing customer reviews from across the Internet. This unique offering transforms brand decision-making by capturing customer sentiment and generating insights into product development and performance," said Joshua Ketter, Spreetail Global CEO. "In addition, we see the potential for powerful synergies between the two companies that will allow us to further enhance our value as a tech enabler, broaden our tool kit and better serve brands with data."

Echo's platform harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize how companies track and leverage customer feedback across all channels. Echo's omnichannel NPS tracking and action platform drives better customer experience, higher-rated products and more organic sales. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Echo helps brands uncover actionable intelligence hidden within their customer feedback, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that sharpen marketing strategies.

About Echo

Founded in 2023, ECHO strives to be a frontrunner in utilizing AI to drive actionable insights from customer feedback. Our team of industry experts, data scientists, and AI engineers are passionate about bridging the gap between customer insights and tangible actions to improve NPS, refine marketing and drive NPS. With a deep understanding of the challenges brands face in extracting meaningful information from vast amounts of customer feedback, we developed ECHO to provide a comprehensive solution that drives growth through an actionable feedback loop from omnichannel NPS.

About Spreetail

Spreetail is the leading ecommerce marketplace accelerator for oversized products, providing a complete solution that helps brands and manufacturers grow their online businesses more profitably. As the first global ecommerce company specializing in big-&-bulky logistics and marketplace management, Spreetail maintains a robust presence on major online platforms, including a Top 10 Seller status on Amazon, Walmart, and Target. With a commitment to innovation, technology enablement, and exceptional customer service, Spreetail's seamless and efficient ecommerce solutions have driven success for businesses worldwide since its founding in 2006. For more information, visit: spreetail.com .

