Spreetail Promotes Joshua Ketter to Global CEO

Spreetail Announces Executive Team Transition with Current CEO of Retail, Joshua Ketter, Stepping into Role of Global CEO

LINCOLN, Neb., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreetail, a leading global ecommerce company and the #1 oversize accelerator specializing in big-&-bulky logistics and marketplace management, is pleased to announce a transition in its executive team. Effective today, Joshua Ketter, formerly the CEO of Retail, will take over as the Global CEO. Brett Thome, who has been leading the company since 2011, will continue to play a pivotal role by shifting his full focus to strategic initiatives and building out our next two core service pillars. These new pillars will allow us to expand our ability to serve the evolving needs of brands well into the future.

This transition marks a significant milestone in Spreetail's growth journey and has been in the works for several years. Joshua Ketter joined Spreetail three years ago as Chief Financial Officer and transitioned to the CEO of Retail role last September. Joshua has extensive ecommerce experience, having spent more than a decade at both Amazon and Target prior to joining Spreetail. His leadership has been instrumental in driving Spreetail's success and positioning the company for the future, as is evident with Spreetail achieving its biggest sales day in history this week.

Brett Thome has been a driving force at Spreetail, leading the company through various stages of expansion and innovation. In his new strategic support role, Brett will continue to contribute to Spreetail's vision and strategic initiatives, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing success.

"Joshua's leadership and strategic vision have been pivotal in our recent growth, and I am confident he will continue to drive Spreetail forward as our new Global CEO," said Brett Thome. "This transition is a testament to our commitment to strategic planning and leadership development within Spreetail."

Joshua Ketter expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to take on the role of Global CEO at Spreetail. Our team is incredible, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation, driving innovation, and continuing to deliver exceptional value to our brands and partners."

This leadership transition reinforces Spreetail's dedication to fostering internal talent and ensuring long-term sustainability. The company remains focused on its mission to simplify ecommerce logistics and provide superior service to its global customer base.

About Spreetail

Spreetail is the leading oversize accelerator and complete ecommerce solution for in-demand brands and manufacturers. As a global ecommerce company specializing in big-&-bulky logistics and marketplace management, Spreetail maintains a robust presence on major online platforms, including Amazon. Dedicated to providing seamless and efficient ecommerce solutions to businesses worldwide, Spreetail's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service drives its success in the competitive ecommerce landscape.

