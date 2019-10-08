SprezzaBox and Esquire Launch New Subscription Boxes

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SprezzaBox, the premier men's fashion and lifestyle subscription box, today announced the launch of the 'Esquire Box,' a co-branded partnership with premium men's lifestyle brand Esquire beginning this month.

In a deal brokered by IMG, the style experts at Esquire will work closely with the subscription team to design and curate quarterly boxes with the best and most in-demand men's fashion accessories. The Esquire Boxes will be available to new customers when they sign up.

The Esquire Box. Available to all new SprezzaBox members.

"In collaboration with the editors of Esquire, we're pleased that our partners at Sprezza have curated an array of fashion accessories that embody the very essence of style which our readers know and expect," said Steve Ross, global head of brand development & chief licensing officer for Hearst Magazines.

"We are excited to get these into the hands of our 30,000 members," said Philip Sblendorio, CEO of SprezzaBox. "What makes this partnership even better is that we will be offering this box to all new subscribers, including the millions of Esquire fans. We also have a few other surprises that we will announce soon."

The cost for the 'Esquire Box' is $28 when you sign up for a membership and is available for immediate shipment.

SprezzaBox is a monthly men's fashion accessory subscription that launched in 2014. Each box contains five to six different products and brands with a retail value of over $100. Typical items include ties, socks, pocket squares, grooming products and more. As one of the leading men's fashion subscription boxes in the industry, SprezzaBox has shipped over one million boxes worldwide and has provided over 250,000 customers every month with high-quality accessories at an affordable cost.

About SprezzaBox

SprezzaBox is a global retail subscription service for men. The service delivers monthly packages to it's members containing fashion and lifestyle accessories and style advice through a brand discovery platform. SprezzaBox has shipped over 2 million packages in the last five years and generated over $40 million in revenue. The New York City based company launched through Instagram in 2014 quickly gaining a large social following of over 1 million users. SprezzaBox has wholesale, corporate gifting and wedding divisions and holds a majority interest in Basic Man, an underwear subscription company.

About Esquire

Esquire creates engaging conversations that drive the culture with a unique mix of intellectual showmanship, hilarity, impeccable style, visual punch and extraordinary writing. Esquire is the most-honored monthly magazine in America, with 26 National Magazine Awards, including one for its iPad app, and 88 nominations. In addition to its U.S. flagship, Esquire publishes 27 editions around the world. Esquire is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 155 million readers and site visitors each month—two-thirds of all millennials, and over 80% of Gen Z and millennial women in the country (source: 2019 comScore/MRI 11-18/S18). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world. Follow Esquire on Instagram and Twitter at @Esquire.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

