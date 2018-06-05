The new Sprig CBD beverages are crafted with high quality, all-natural CBD, derived from agricultural hemp. Each can features 20mg of CBD and is naturally flavored and sweetened.

Sprig CBD includes a total of four new options, three of which are zero sugar:

Citrus Original

Citrus Zero Sugar

Sparkling Lemon Tea Zero Sugar

Melon Zero Sugar

Citrus Original is sweetened with cane sugar and the three Zero Sugar options are sweetened with stevia and erythritol.

"CBD is an amazingly beneficial ingredient," says Sprig founder and CEO, Michael Lewis. "When we set out to formulate Sprig CBD, our goal was to take that special ingredient and infuse it into delicious, refreshing, sparkling drinks. The can was thoughtfully designed with approachable branding, and will look right at home in consumers' refrigerators," says Mr. Lewis.

Sprig CBD is available online at drinksprig.com and will be available nationwide at major health food grocers in Q3 of 2018.

About Sprig

Founded in 2015, Sprig is a California-based beverage manufacturer specializing in sparkling THC and CBD-infused drinks. The company's award-winning THC-infused soda is sold in hundreds of dispensaries throughout the state of California. Learn more at drinksprig.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprig-announces-new-cbd-infused-soda-line-300659902.html

SOURCE Sprig

Related Links

http://drinksprig.com

