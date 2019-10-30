Sprig Launches a Specialty Cocktail + Mocktail Recipe Booklet Just in Time for the Holidays

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprig, the number one selling CBD seltzer in the United States, is pleased to debut a specialty cocktail and mocktail booklet featuring 21 recipes ranging from spritzes to sparklers. Your holiday entertainment will be a breeze with these mouth-watering recipes. The booklet is available for free download here: sprig cocktails and mocktails .

Sprig's four flavors: Citrus original, Citrus (zero sugar), Lemon Tea (zero sugar), Melon (zero sugar)

A few of our favorite recipes, include:

Apple Spiced Iced Tea: Apple cider, Sprig lemon tea (zero sugar), cinnamon stick garnish

Grapefruit Aperol Spritz: Aperol, prosecco, Sprig citrus original, grapefruit twist garnish

CBD Pimms Cup: Pimms No. 1, Sprig citrus original, citrus fruit, cucumber, mint garnish

Lychee Rose Spritzer: Rose, lychee, Sprig melon zero sugar, lemon wedge garnish

Winter Sparkler: Pear & ginger juice, apple cider vinegar, Sprig citrus, thyme garnish

Chill Shirley: Grenadine, ginger beer, Sprig citrus zero sugar, maraschino cherry garnish

Cupid's Arrow: Cranberry juice, vodka, Sprig citrus zero, 3 dried cherries, rosemary spear

Sprig is launching a 20% off holiday gift guide promotion (with free shipping) from November 29th (Black Friday) through December 31st. Whether you're looking for great gifts ($40 or less) for your family, friends, colleagues or teachers, a case of Sprig will make everyone smile more shop Sprig . (Don't forget to add the promotion code: Holiday19 at check out!)

"We created this beautiful CBD-infused recipe booklet as a fun way to feature Sprig's four flavors with or without the booze," said Michael Lewis, CEO and co-founder. "We're very supportive of the sober-curious movement sweeping the nation. Sprig CBD helps reset our minds and nerves - it fits in perfectly with Dry January."

Originally founded in 2015, Sprig is a California-based beverage manufacturer specializing in sparkling CBD-infused drinks. Sprig is the top selling CBD-infused seltzer brand in the United States with over 4,500 accounts in 19 States. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant and is known for its healing and wellness properties. Sprig comes in four flavors, three of which have zero sugar. Each 12 ounce can contains 20mg of organic hemp-derived CBD. Sprig was recently featured in Forbes, Thrillist and Rachel Ray Everyday . Learn more about us at https://www.drinksprig.com and follow us on Instagram: @SprigSoda.

Media contact:

Sarah Stabile

228187@email4pr.com

646.453.9453

SOURCE Sprig

Related Links

https://www.drinksprig.com

