SPRIM Global Investments Pte. Ltd. completes equity investment in UK specialist clinical trial site, VCTC Ltd.

News provided by

SPRIM Global Investments

26 May, 2023, 04:52 ET

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRIM Global Investments (SPRIM), a leading health sciences investment firm, completed an equity investment in VCTC Limited, a UK-based specialist clinical trial site. SPRIM funding will enable VCTC to expedite growth through expansion of services and access to wider cross-portfolio opportunities.

This investment is part of SPRIM's strategy to build a portfolio of R&D services and digital technology companies to address the pain points that biotech, medtech, and CRO companies experience across the different clinical stages of drug and device development. VCTC's virtual and decentralized capabilities in the United Kingdom provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions that increase patient access to clinical trials and thus speed the development of life-changing medicines.  

"We are delighted to forge this synergistic partnership with SPRIM. This collaboration offers VCTC access to a family of strategically aligned organisations, enabling us to accelerate the growth of our company," said Daniel Henley, co-founder of VCTC. "This collaboration takes us into the next stage of development and our clients will benefit from a broad range of services to complement our current offering."

Thomas Fratacci, SPRIM's CFO, adds, "VCTC has built a unique competency in patient-centric clinical trial deployment in the UK. This investment complements our existing ecosystem of digital, tech-enabled services. SPRIM is excited to contribute to the company's strategic development."

VCTC will continue to operate as a separate business under the existing leadership of co-founders Helen Shaw and Daniel Henley, with Thomas Fratacci and Susan Dallabrida, PhD, joining the VCTC board.

About SPRIM Global Investments (SGI)

SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) is a leading health sciences investment firm with deep industry expertise and decades of operating experience across 17 countries. SGI invests in biotechnology, digital clinical trial solutions, and R&D service companies to commercialize the newest technologies and accelerate innovations that are the future of health around the world.

For more information, visit: www.sprim.net

About VCTC 

VCTC is the UK's first truly virtual clinical trial site dedicated to delivering virtual and decentralized clinical trials, as well more traditional trials in collaboration with our NHS partners. VCTC eliminates the burden of clinical trial participation and facilitates the rapid recruitment of patients. VCTC's novel and pioneering virtual trial process expedites the generation of rich and diverse clinical trial data sets by bringing clinical trials to participants and providing compassionate in-home support.

For more information, visit: www.thevctc.com

SOURCE SPRIM Global Investments

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.