Spring & Mulberry Expands Its Date-Sweetened Chocolate Line With Sea Salt

The launch reflects growing consumer demand for whole-food ingredients, no added sugar, and thoughtfully crafted flavor.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring & Mulberry, the fast-growing date-sweetened chocolate brand known for crafting chocolate through a culinary lens, announces the launch of Sea Salt, a new dark chocolate bar inspired by the finishing touch of professional kitchens and the elemental pull of the sea.

Developed in response to consistent customer requests, Sea Salt also marks an important step in Spring & Mulberry's broader portfolio strategy. As the brand expands in grocery, Sea Salt anchors and grows the company's core untopped line — offering a versatile, everyday expression of its chocolate philosophy at an accessible price point.

Built on the idea that salt and sweet are not opposites but amplifiers, Sea Salt is designed to reveal chocolate at its fullest expression. Salt doesn't simply season chocolate — it sharpens it. By softening bitterness and lifting sweetness, salt allows cacao to taste richer, rounder, and more fully itself. In Sea Salt, Spring & Mulberry applies this principle with intention, layering flavor like a chef composes a plate, finishing each bar with a tide of crystalline sea salt.

"Salt is the final gesture in a kitchen," says Kathryn Shah, Co-Founder of Spring & Mulberry. "It's how chefs bring a dish into focus. This bar is our version of that moment."

Each bar contains just three ingredients: rich cacao, jammy dates, and bright sea salt — a mineral lift that brings chocolate into sharp relief. The result is a date-sweetened dark chocolate that feels finished rather than flavored.

Sea Salt reflects key consumer trends: whole-food ingredients, no added sugar, dark chocolate, and premium flavor delivered through thoughtful composition rather than excess sweetness. Like the rest of Spring & Mulberry's portfolio, Sea Salt contains no refined sugar and is sweetened only with dates, offering a naturally sweetened alternative to conventional dark chocolate while meeting growing demand for simpler ingredient lists and elevated, culinary-driven profiles.

Sea Salt is available now at springandmulberry.com and on Amazon, and launching soon at Misfits Market.

About Spring & Mulberry

Founded in 2022 by Kathryn Shah and Sarah Bell, Spring & Mulberry creates dark chocolate bars sweetened only with dates and layered with real ingredients — fruits, florals, nuts, and spices — sourced globally. Built on the belief that healthy food should be beautiful, indulgent, and genuinely good for you, the brand replaces refined sugar with whole-food sweetness, crafting chocolate that nourishes the body, entices the senses, and elevates everyday rituals.

To learn more about Spring & Mulberry, please visit our website or follow on Instagram (@spring.mulberry).

