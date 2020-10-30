Spring Arbor University Launches Online Bachelor of Science in Human Services, Prepares Students to Aid Those at Risk of Social and Economic Injustices

SPRING ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Arbor University (SAU) today announced the launch of its online Bachelor of Science in Human Services degree program.

Spring Arbor University campus Human Services degree prepare students for real-world employment in a field such as counseling

The program is designed to ready its graduates to work in public and private sectors, emphasizing the general study and provision of human and social services to individuals, groups and communities. Designed to ready its graduates to work in public and private human services agencies and organizations, the program emphasizes the general study and provision of human and social services to individuals, groups and communities. Spring Arbor University blends its unique approach of the liberal arts tradition, total commitment to Jesus Christ as the perspective for learning and critical participation in the contemporary world. The program also is advantageous for those planning to pursue a master's degree in counseling or social work.

The versatile knowledge and skills gained during study prepare students for real-world employment in a human-services related field, such as counseling, social work, criminal justice, or a nonprofit or faith-based human services organization. Jobs could include social and community service manager; social services care coordinator/case manager; probation officer/correctional treatment specialist; patient/client/victim advocate; community outreach specialist/community liaison; bereavement/grief specialist; crisis intervention specialist; or administrators of nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

The interdisciplinary degree focuses on the human experience, establishing foundational knowledge in four primary sectors: psychology and human behavior; sociology and social work; research design and methods; and communication and business. The curriculum comprises of instruction in the social sciences, psychology, social service principles, human services policy, planning and evaluation, social services law and administration, and applications to human services issues, services, localities and populations.

"The Human Services major builds on SAU's strengths in online learning and the helping professions," said Carol Green, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs. "We designed the program based on what we heard from professionals working in the field as to the skills and knowledge needed for those jobs. Students with lots of transfer credits will love how the flexibility will allow them to finish their bachelors quickly. And, it creates a nice pathway to a master's degree. The degree will prepare students to make a significant difference in our world."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, graduates with human services degrees can expect a bright outlook. With a 17 percent growth rate through 2029, opportunities in the field are growing at a faster than average pace.

In parallel with Spring Arbor University's mission, individual courses integrate a Christ-centered worldview into the educational experience by applying Biblical principles to concepts or practices in class activities and assignments. This approach to faith-based learning emphasizes compassion, human dignity, justice, ethics and cultural understanding.

Courses are offered completely online, with no required physical campus visits and with multiple starting dates throughout the year, allowing students to begin their educational journey when it's convenient to them. Most courses run in six-week blocks, which means sooner completion and better use of Pell Grant funding, if applicable. The program is ideal for students with significant transfer credits and accepts transfers of up to 84 college credits.

The new online bachelor's degree in human services is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, ensuring students receive a rigorous education that meets today's highest industry standards.

Learn more about Spring Arbor University's Bachelor of Science in Human Services degree at https://programs.online.arbor.edu/programs/human-services-degree

Founded in 1873, Spring Arbor University is a Christian liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor, Michigan. SAU offers more than 70 majors and programs to traditional undergraduate students, as well as associate, bachelor, and master programs offered in virtual class formats. For more information, visit arbor.edu .

