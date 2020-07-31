Spring Bank Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with Spring Bank's proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited.

Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, Spring Bank will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company.

If you are a Spring Bank shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/ mailto:mailto:or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

