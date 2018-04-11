SPRING BOOK TOUR: Landscape Historian Discusses History of White House Gardens & Grounds

Pliska takes the reader on a tour of the private gardens and recreational spaces of the South Grounds. The story begins in 1608 and continues from the creation of the Federal City, to the grounds as we know them today.

Friday, April 13



Location: U.S. Botanic Garden , Free lecture and book signing. Reservation required.



Learn more about this lecture and reserve your spot here.





Location: National Presbyterian Church , Lecture and book signing. Reservation required.



Tickets include lunch. Learn more about this lecture and make reservations, call 202.537.7529.





Location: Smithsonian Associates, Lecture and book signing.

Ticket includes A Garden for the President. Learn more about this lecture and purchase tickets here.

A Garden for the President is available for purchase from the White House Historical Association for $49.95 online at shop.whitehousehistory.org, at the White House Visitor Center, and White House History shop at 1610 H Street, NW.

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $47 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

