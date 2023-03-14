Spring Brunch Gets Hip: eMeals Menu Features 19 Crimes Wines from Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Plus One of Snoop's Own Recipes

Street-Smart & Uptown Sensibilities Combine to Deliver a Fun, Flavorful, Raise-a-Glass Feast for 8

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunch can be blah, but the new 19 Crimes Brunch menu from meal planning service eMeals raises the bar from ordinary to extraordinary. This inspired spring spread for eight features wines from 19 Crimes Wines collaborators Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart paired with a menu that blends the tastes of the entertainment Icon and the lifestyle guru, creating the brunch equivalent of a mixtape that will receive loud applause from your guests.

eMeals Menu Features 19 Crimes Wines from Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Plus One of Snoop’s Own Recipes

Available free on eMeals' 19 Crimes Brunch landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the plan spans six recipes and five wines including two new vins from The Doggfather. The feast includes:

Homemade Honey Buns, a do-it-yourself version of the vending machine pastry that melts in your mouth with honey-infused dough, a cinnamon filling and a powdered sugar glaze

a do-it-yourself version of the vending machine pastry that melts in your mouth with honey-infused dough, a cinnamon filling and a powdered sugar glaze Billionaire's Bacon , spicy/sweet/savory strips straight from Snoop's "Crook to Cook" cookbook that are coated in brown sugar, red pepper flakes and black pepper, then baked on a rack to keep crisp

, spicy/sweet/savory strips straight from Snoop's "Crook to Cook" cookbook that are coated in brown sugar, red pepper flakes and black pepper, then baked on a rack to keep crisp Greens and Grit Cakes, a variation of the Southern staple featuring cheesy grit cakes topped with creamed spinach, tomato slice and poached egg, then garnished with microgreens

a variation of the Southern staple featuring cheesy grit cakes topped with creamed spinach, tomato slice and poached egg, then garnished with microgreens Veggie Frittata, a 12-egg comfort dish laced with mushrooms, onion, spinach, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, Swiss cheese and fresh thyme

a 12-egg comfort dish laced with mushrooms, onion, spinach, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, Swiss cheese and fresh thyme Berries and Spring Mix Salad , combining spring greens, strawberries and blackberries with toasted almonds and a sweet shallot vinaigrette

, combining spring greens, strawberries and blackberries with toasted almonds and a sweet shallot vinaigrette Spiced Home Fries with Onions and Peppers, a mix of cubed Yukon gold potatoes, onions and peppers tossed with olive oil and rosemary and baked until crisp

Wine pairings include 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Gold and Snoop Cali Blanc (Snoop's new sparkling wine and Sauvignon Blanc-based wines, respectively), 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé (named the #1 wine innovation of 2021), and 19 Crimes Martha's Chard and Martha's Lighter Chard (the #1 wine innovation of 2022 and 19 Crimes' first lower-alcohol wine, both created in concert with the self-made lifestyle icon and businesswoman).

All recipes are simple, fun and one-click-shoppable from major retailers. Grocery lists are automatically generated based on the recipes selected by the consumer, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the 19 Crimes Brunch landing page.

The new 19 Crimes Brunch menu is part of eMeals' Occasions Plan offering, which complements the company's weekly meal planning service. The service includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more.

Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category. Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About 19 Crimes

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 Crimes were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia. Today, 19 Crimes continues to celebrate that spirit by partnering with modern day culture creators and innovators. In 2020, 19 Crimes collaborated with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg to launch Cali Red, the # 1 selling single wine in IRI's New Product Pacesetter history and Cali Rose, the #1 Wine Innovation of 2021. The highly successful partnership prompted 19 Crimes to collaborate with tastemaker Martha Stewart to launch the #1 Wine Innovation of 2022, Martha's Chard.

To learn more about 19 Crimes, please visit 19Crimes.com and follow us on Facebook 19crimes, on Instagram @19crimes and on Twitter @19crimes.

SOURCE eMeals