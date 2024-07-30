Spring City Aviation Achieves FAA SMS Part 5 Acceptance through Declaration of Compliance Statement

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Safety Solutions is proud to congratulate Spring City Aviation on achieving acceptance of their Safety Management System (SMS) under FAA Part 5 regulations. Spring City Aviation stands out as one of the industry's pioneers in obtaining this critical recognition by submitting a Declaration of Compliance Statement, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to aviation safety and operational excellence.

The FAA Part 5 SMS framework provides a systematic approach to managing safety, including the necessary organizational structures, accountabilities, policies, and procedures. By fulfilling these rigorous requirements, Spring City Aviation has positioned itself at the forefront of aviation safety standards.

"Spring City Aviation's achievement is a testament to their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational integrity," said Amanda Ferraro, CEO at Aviation Safety Solutions. "Their proactive approach to complying with FAA Part 5 regulations exemplifies their leadership in the industry and their commitment to the safety of their passengers and crew."

Spring City Aviation is enrolled in Aviation Safety Solutions' Safety Assistance Program and has implemented the new SMS Manual developed by Aviation Safety Solutions. This collaboration has ensured that Spring City Aviation's SMS is robust, comprehensive, and fully compliant with regulatory requirements.

As one of the first in the industry to be accepted through the Declaration of Compliance Statement, Spring City Aviation has set a benchmark for other operators to follow. This milestone reflects their continuous efforts to enhance safety measures and implement best practices across all facets of their operations.

Aviation Safety Solutions extends heartfelt congratulations to the entire Spring City Aviation team for this remarkable accomplishment. We look forward to seeing their continued success and leadership in advancing aviation safety.

About Aviation Safety Solutions: Aviation Safety Solutions specializes in providing comprehensive Safety Management Systems (SMS) tailored to meet the needs of aviation operators. Our expertise includes compliance with FAA and ICAO SMS requirements, ensuring our clients achieve the highest standards of safety and regulatory adherence.

