Spring Clean Your Dating Profile: Whirlpool Brand Uncovers What Singles Prioritize Most in a Potential Partner

National survey conducted by Whirlpool reveals acts of care around the home are top priority among singles seeking partnerships

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Whirlpool brand is giving singles a reason to not only spring clean their households, but their dating profiles, too. As a brand in constant pursuit of helping to improve life at home, Whirlpool set out to showcase how small acts of care around the house can have big impacts – especially when it comes to dating.

Care Profiles by Whirlpool®

A recent survey1 conducted by the Whirlpool brand uncovered the most important things singles ages 18-44 are looking for in a potential partner, and how that translates to their experience evaluating profiles on dating apps or paid dating services. What emerged as abundantly clear is that equity around house chores is a top priority for people seeking partnerships (94%) and having profile photos showing your propensity for sharing these responsibilities at home is attractive.

The ability to do basic household chores (91%), laundry (82%), and dishes properly (81%) are top priorities among people seeking partnerships.

68% are looking for a responsible partner in addition to someone who is caring (79%).

91% of single, online daters want to see photos showing a well-rounded person, and 90% look at photos to determine if someone takes care of themselves.

64% of single, online daters prefer photos of a potential match cooking a meal over working out at the gym.

Are Your Profile Pics Sweeping Away Chances?

With 83 percent of single, online daters likely to refresh their online profiles this spring, now is the perfect time to take a closer look at your own to uncover which photos are working hardest for you. To help those looking to finally catch their fish, Whirlpool brand recruited seven bachelors in the Chicago area for participation in a social media experiment called, 'Care Profiles,' that would benefit not only their love lives, but everyone who chooses to follow in their footsteps. Each participant agreed to swap out their gym selfies and fishing trophies for profile photos of themselves completing chores around the house, including cooking, laundry, and cleaning. Compared to a three-week timespan before the experiment, the bachelors saw on average 79% more DM's, 46% more matches and 100% more connections. Furthermore, four of the seven participants are now in a relationship.

"When seeking any kind of lasting romantic connection, it's important to lead with the goals and values that both you and your potential partner prioritize, while still staying true to your authentic self," said Damona Hoffman, celebrity dating coach and Whirlpool brand partner. "What I know to be true from years of being a dating coach is that above all, singles are looking for a partner who embodies care, responsibility, and equity. This work with Whirlpool reinforces that to find your best match, you need to be willing to show this side of yourself from the very first impression."

To find out how these singles successfully spruced up their profiles, check out behind-the-scenes footage on the Whirlpool brand Instagram and TikTok .

"We know that equity of chores is not only perceived as attractive, it is also fundamental to creating a caring household," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand leader for Whirlpool brand. "With so many relationships starting online, our goal with the 'Care Profiles' campaign is to give people a way to express what's important to them and hopefully spark a conversation about these values from the very beginning."

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

____________________ 1Online survey of 1,001 single consumers ages 18-44, fielded by Rep Data on behalf of Whirlpool brand from January 31 – February 2, 2024. The margin of error is +/-3%.

