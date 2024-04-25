Spring Clean Your Patio in 3 Easy Steps

HOUSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is just around the corner, and backyard parties, barbecues and pool parties will be here before we know it. Get your patio ready for entertaining with these easy spring-cleaning tips from Fortunoff® Backyard Store.

Assess your space

Get your patio ready for outdoor living with easy spring-cleaning tips from Fortunoff® Backyard Store.

As with all spring-cleaning projects, it helps to get an idea of the job at hand before you begin. Walk around your space and make note of areas that need attention, such as dried plant beds, broken or worn furniture, and mildewed cushions. Pay attention to potential electrical issues like frayed string lights or water-damaged lanterns. Make a plan and budget for addressing each need.

Clean and Declutter

Create a clean slate by clearing dried plants, cobwebs and leaves. Sweep and power wash your patio or deck. Discard broken or mildewed furniture, cushions and umbrellas.

Gently brush dirt and dust from your outdoor furniture and clean it according to its material. Teak patio furniture and aluminum outdoor furniture can be sponge-cleaned with a solution of mild soap and water, followed by rinsing and air drying. Wicker or rattan furniture should be carefully cleaned with water and a gentle detergent, rinsed and towel-dried. And Polymer outdoor furniture can be easily cleaned with soap and water, rinsed clean and air dried.

Replace and Refresh

For safety as well as style, replace broken or cracked furniture. Swap mildewed, torn or faded upholstered and fabric pieces like cushions, pillows and umbrella covers with durable, weather-resistant options. Update lighting accessories and small furnishings to help make your outdoor space an extension of your interior style.

Take advantage of seasonal sales at local retailers, where on-staff experts can offer personalized suggestions and design advice.

"When it comes to spring cleaning your patio, small changes make a big difference," said Michelle Weisman, Director of Visual Design for Fortunoff® Backyard Store. "Simple replacements and refreshed décor can turn a basic space into the perfect spot to comfortably and proudly host family and friends all season long."

Follow these easy spring-cleaning tips for a refreshed patio that will be ready for outdoor lounging and entertaining.

About Fortunoff® Backyard Store

For 100 years, Fortunoff® has been a New York institution, known and loved by generations of discerning customers. Fortunoff® Backyard Store continues this legacy of excellence, service and quality. Fortunoff® Backyard Store features an unequaled assortment of outdoor furniture in a variety of styles to suit every setting and prices to fit every budget, including an extensive collection of in-stock, ready-to-ship items, backed by knowledgeable teams of Backyard Specialists, outstanding customer service and the best warranties in the industry. Fortunoff® Backyard Stores has 29 locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

A complete product line, more information and store locations are available at www.fortunoffbys.com .

SOURCE Fortunoff Backyard Store