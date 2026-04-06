Spring Cleaning for your Health: Health-E Commerce® Reminds Consumers to Refresh Home Medicine Cabinet Essentials and Save with Tax-free Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) Funds

Spring is the perfect time to update home medications, while supporting environmental sustainability with eco-friendly healthcare brands at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

DALLAS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 30% of households have at least one expired over-the-counter (OTC) medication at home, which can result in medications that lose effectiveness and fail to provide the relief consumers expect, when they need it most. Conducting an annual review of home medical supplies and replacing old with new products should be a spring ritual for every household. Health-E Commerce®, the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, makes this process easy by offering a wide selection of medicine cabinet essentials that are all guaranteed eligible for reimbursement with FSA (flexible spending account) and HSA (health savings account) funds. As an added bonus, shoppers who are focused on environmental sustainability may search a growing selection of sustainable brands for spring at FSA Store® and HSA Store®.

Commit to a healthy spring reset by using tax-free FSA and HSA funds to update your home medicine cabinet and healthcare essentials at FSA Store and HSA Store.

In support of Earth Day on April 22–and to help consumers complete their spring healthcare reset–FSA Store® and HSA Store® will be spotlighting sustainable and environmentally conscious brands throughout the month of April that help support a range of everyday health needs. Use the searchable eligibility list at FSA Store® or HSA Store® to shop for more than 2,500 exclusively eligible products, including the following eco-friendly brands.

Sun protection and skin care. With warmer weather and longer days ahead, protecting skin from harmful UV rays becomes a daily priority. Mineral sunscreens and skin care products from brands like Babo Botanicals, cocokind, Derma-E, MD SolarSciences, and Supergoop! help protect skin during outdoor activities, while prioritizing thoughtful formulations and skin-friendly ingredients. Family-friendly skin care options from brands like Mustela support gentle care for babies, children, and adults alike, while products from Kinfield stand up to the rigors of outdoor adventures.

With warmer weather and longer days ahead, protecting skin from harmful UV rays becomes a daily priority. Mineral sunscreens and skin care products from brands like Babo Botanicals, cocokind, Derma-E, MD SolarSciences, and Supergoop! help protect skin during outdoor activities, while prioritizing thoughtful formulations and skin-friendly ingredients. Family-friendly skin care options from brands like Mustela support gentle care for babies, children, and adults alike, while products from Kinfield stand up to the rigors of outdoor adventures. Dehydration support. Proper hydration supports energy, recovery, and overall wellness, particularly as activity levels increase during the spring and summer months. Cure Hydration, known for its electrolyte drink mixes made with clean ingredients, offers a convenient way to replenish electrolytes and support hydration throughout the day.

Proper hydration supports energy, recovery, and overall wellness, particularly as activity levels increase during the spring and summer months. Cure Hydration, known for its electrolyte drink mixes made with clean ingredients, offers a convenient way to replenish electrolytes and support hydration throughout the day. Pain relief. No matter how physically active you are, everyone experiences aches and pains from time to time. Use tax-free funds to relieve minor muscle aches with brands like Asutra, which features magnesium-based, FDA-approved remedies for treating pain.

No matter how physically active you are, everyone experiences aches and pains from time to time. Use tax-free funds to relieve minor muscle aches with brands like Asutra, which features magnesium-based, FDA-approved remedies for treating pain. Seasonal allergies and colds. The change of seasons can trigger seasonal allergies or the dreaded "spring cold," which makes it important to have reliable remedies on hand. Products from Genexa, Beekeeper's Naturals and Ricola can help support relief from coughs, throat irritation, runny nose, congestion, fever, and other common symptoms.

The change of seasons can trigger seasonal allergies or the dreaded "spring cold," which makes it important to have reliable remedies on hand. Products from Genexa, Beekeeper's Naturals and Ricola can help support relief from coughs, throat irritation, runny nose, congestion, fever, and other common symptoms. Digestive health. Maintaining digestive health is central to overall wellness, with approximately 70% of the body's immune system located in the gut. Products from brands like Hilma offer options designed to support digestive health, helping to relieve common digestive symptoms and support regularity when your body needs it.

Maintaining digestive health is central to overall wellness, with approximately 70% of the body's immune system located in the gut. Products from brands like Hilma offer options designed to support digestive health, helping to relieve common digestive symptoms and support regularity when your body needs it. First aid essentials. Outdoor activities, weekend adventures, playdates for young ones, and everyday life can sometimes lead to minor injuries such as cuts, burns, blisters or irritated skin. Products from brands like Woolaid help protect sensitive areas and support healing, making them a practical addition to any medicine cabinet or first-aid kit.

Outdoor activities, weekend adventures, playdates for young ones, and everyday life can sometimes lead to minor injuries such as cuts, burns, blisters or irritated skin. Products from brands like Woolaid help protect sensitive areas and support healing, making them a practical addition to any medicine cabinet or first-aid kit. Menstrual care products. Menstrual care products are a routine healthcare necessity, yet access to products and cost remains a challenge for many, with nearly 1 in 4 U.S. teens reporting they have struggled to afford period products. Over a lifetime, individuals can spend up to $6,000 on these essentials. Using FSA and HSA funds to purchase these products can alleviate some of the financial strain, while options such as menstrual cups and period underwear can help reduce long-term costs and environmental waste. Brands including CORA, The Honey Pot Co., Rael, Saalt, and August offer thoughtfully designed products that support both personal wellness and sustainable product choices.

"Spring is a popular time for new beginnings and new routines, and that includes assessing and updating the healthcare products we use to support personal wellbeing," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "By using tax-free FSA and HSA funds to purchase everyday essentials, individuals and families also get the added benefit of saving money and stretching their healthcare dollars."

To get a jump on your spring medicine cabinet refresh, and discover sustainable healthcare essentials, visit FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce