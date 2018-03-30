Spring Cleaning Solutions for Everyone from HouseLogic

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has sprung, and for most Americans, that means it's time to pull out the duster, grab the sponge and start their annual spring cleaning. This month's "Choose Your Own Spring Cleaning Plan!" spotlight from HouseLogic.com, the comprehensive website for home owners, buyers and sellers from the National Association of Realtors®, features five articles containing information, tips and advice on the best cleaning methods for homeowners based on their lifestyle and hobbies.

Check out the full spotlight at: https://www.houselogic.com/spotlight/choose-your-own-spring-cleaning-plan/.

Here are some of HouseLogic's suggestions for taking on this yearly cleaning ritual:

If You Love, Love, LOVE Houseplants. For home owners who prefer a greenhouse to a regular house, cleaning means keeping plants healthy, fed and well pruned. Check out HouseLogic's tips for keeping a home both clean and green, with tips like massaging a plant's dirt to break it up, using a magnifying glass to check for bugs and giving plants an outdoor shower.

If Cooking is Your Passion. For homeowners who dream of becoming master chefs, the kitchen is the most important room in their home. Look at HouseLogic's ideas for tackling the tough spots in kitchens, such as cleaning the rubber seals on refrigerators and dishwashers with water and soap, which will help them last longer and keep the seals tighter.

When Clutter Is Your No. 1 Enemy. Sometimes cleaning is not enough; sometimes the stuff just needs to go. HouseLogic has suggestions for uncluttering, purging and organizing; like hosting a ditch 'n' wine party – invite friends over for a bottle of wine, and get their help deciding what to keep and what to toss.

When Your Kids Are Your Priority – Not a Clean House. There is only so much time in a day, and most parents would rather spend time with their kids than mopping the floor. HouseLogic has suggestions for involving kids in the cleaning 'fun,' like letting kids join a purge party. Families can sort through items to donate, which not only helps children learn the value of decluttering, it also gets rid of stuff!

If You'd Rather Be DIYing Something. Some homeowners would rather build a bookshelf than dust one. HouseLogic has cleaning tips for amateur carpenters, with ideas like inspecting tools for loose parts, dull blades or cracked cords and throwing away tools that cannot be fixed.

