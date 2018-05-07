Spring Cleaning With Personal Finances Can Include Student Loans, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long winter in many parts of the United States, spring is finally settling in. Spring cleaning might be in order. Not just for the house, but for finances as well. Spring cleaning can mean trimming expenses, shoring up savings and organizing debt. Student loans may be in this mix as well. Student loan borrowers who are stumped as to how to improve their situation may want to explore their repayment options. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps borrowers apply for federal repayment plans that may potentially lower their monthly payments, encourages borrowers to make sure that their student loans are in order.

"Some folks may be doing fine with their student loans and shouldn't do anything to jeopardize that, but others may be struggling," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "The people who are having issues with repayment should definitely take the time to do something a little different."

Spring cleaning with student loans can be tricky depending on what kind of loans a borrower has. While private lenders have their own rules and limitations when it comes to repayment, federal student loans usually have more options for borrowers. For example, borrowers of many kinds of federal student loans can apply to be in an income-driven repayment plan. These plans base monthly payments on income and family size.

Ameritech Financial can help jumpstart the student loan spring cleaning by helping borrowers identify, apply for and, if necessary, recertify enrollment in an income-driven repayment plan. Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that provides student loan borrowers with guidance and concrete support in the repayment plan application process. While borrowers can apply to these programs solo, which are offered by the Department of Education, some folks may not know where to begin. Hiring Ameritech to assist may help borrowers spring forward in their quest for a positive repayment solution.

"Figuring out the best repayment approach can be daunting, but Ameritech Financial works for borrowers to clear the way," said Knickerbocker. "Cleaning up your student loan situation for a better repayment pathway can be a great way to start the season."

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

