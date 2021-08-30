Spring Education Group Celebrates New School Openings in 2021

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Education Group , a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school, today celebrates the kick-off of a new school year of growth, with new and expanded campuses opening in 2021, as well as the launch of a new online school program.

"After such a challenging year, Spring Education Group is extremely proud to begin the 2021 school year with positive momentum, full of hope and opportunity, with not only all of our schools returning to on-campus learning but the opening of eight new campuses in New York City, Philadelphia, Silicon Valley, and the Dulles Technology Corridor in Virginia," said Shawn Weidmann, Chief Executive Officer of Spring Education Group. "Our organization's mission is 'We Grow Schools', meaning that we create and cultivate exceptional schools, and by expanding our network with these new additions to the Spring Education Group family, we look forward to providing superior academic and personal growth outcomes for even more students."

Chesterbrook Academy , which offers 90 preschool and elementary schools in eight states, has two new preschools opening in 2021. The first, Chesterbrook Academy Preschool Fairmount located in the heart of Philadelphia's Art Museum area, opened its doors on June 28. Its 11,771-square-foot space features 11 classrooms and a rooftop playground. The second site, Chesterbrook Academy Preschool at Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Va., is slated to open later this year and will occupy 21,100 square feet, featuring 13 classrooms and a large indoor playground that can be used year-round. Both new schools continue the Chesterbrook Academy tradition and feature the proprietary Links-to-Learning curriculum , offering the perfect balance of learning and play for young students, age 6 weeks to 5 years.

Stratford School , well-known for its rigorous, multi-dimensional STEAM curriculum offered across its preschool, elementary and middle school campuses throughout Northern and Southern California, is opening three new campuses this school year, including Stratford Almaden Preschool, Stratford Milpitas Corning Elementary School, and Stratford Pleasanton Middle School. Adding to the now 26 brick-and-mortar campuses, Stratford is launching its expanded Online Academy, a fully-aligned, stand-alone online elementary school for Kindergarten through Grade 5.

Stratford's new Almaden Preschool, serving the Los Gatos and San Jose communities, opened with five newly renovated classrooms and ample outdoor play space on Aug. 23, 2021. Poised for growth, this campus will continue to expand in future school years providing additional classrooms and learning spaces for preschool students.

Stratford's new Milpitas Corning Elementary School is its second location in the Milpitas community, and will serve students from Kindergarten through Grade 5. This fully remodeled two-story building will feature 18 new classrooms, a well-appointed multipurpose room and plenty of outdoor space, including turf fields, playground structures and a basketball court. Rounding out Stratford's new campus developments is Stratford's Pleasanton Middle School campus, its third location in the Tri-Valley area and its first stand-alone middle school in the community. This new middle school campus features six fully renovated classrooms, a multipurpose room, sprawling fields, outdoor basketball and volleyball courts, with ample room to expand in the future.

BASIS Independent Schools , which offers the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum in its five private schools in the Bay Area of California, New York City and Northern Virginia, is expanding its presence with two new locations in New York City. BASIS Independent Manhattan will begin the new 2021-2022 with a new 34,000-square-foot Upper School campus in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, conveniently located across from the Chelsea Piers sports complex. The campus will house the school's growing high school program and serve Grades 6-12. In Brooklyn, BASIS Independent Schools is opening its second location in the borough -- a 62,000-square-foot Lower School campus located at the new City Point complex in Downtown Brooklyn. The new campus will serve students from Pre-K through Grade 2 to complement the burgeoning Upper School campus that opened in 2014 in the nearby Red Hook neighborhood.

