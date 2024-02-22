SPRING EXPERIENCES ABOUND AT GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO

To celebrate the spring season, Orlando's premier luxury destination proudly offers guests and locals an array of amenities, events and programming.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando , the 500-acre luxury Florida resort in the headwaters of the Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, is ready to celebrate the spring season in full bloom. Grande Lakes Orlando invites all to visit and take part in their amazing spring programming and events this season for the ultimate vacation in Orlando, including experiences for Easter, National Cocktail Day, Mother's Day, and more. For those looking for a last-minute Florida vacation getaway this Spring, this Orlando resort is not to be missed.

Easter Celebrations

Grande Lakes Orlando will be hosting an array of Easter experiences throughout March for guests and locals to enjoy, including:

Grande Easter Egg Hunt: Grande Lakes Orlando hosts the largest Easter egg hunt in Orlando , with colorful eggs scattered throughout the Da Vinci Lawn. The Grande Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Sunday, March 31 , from 10:00am-12:00pm and is exclusive to overnight guests. Reservations can be booked here .

hosts the largest Easter egg hunt in , with colorful eggs scattered throughout the Da Vinci Lawn. The Grande Easter Egg Hunt will take place on , from and is exclusive to overnight guests. Reservations can be booked . Golden Ticket: Over Easter weekend, Grande Lakes Orlando's youngest guests will receive a special chocolate bar and five will contain a Grande Golden Ticket. Winners will be honored on March 31 at 12:00pm , where they will receive an Easter-themed gift and shipment of 50 pounds of chocolate from the Easter Bunny.

Over Easter weekend, youngest guests will receive a special chocolate bar and five will contain a Grande Golden Ticket. Winners will be honored on at , where they will receive an Easter-themed gift and shipment of 50 pounds of chocolate from the Easter Bunny. Cotton Tail Tea: Perfect for families, visitors can enjoy a luxury tea experience with delectable sweets, a visit from the Easter Bunny and a special sweet for kids on March 30 and 31. Two sessions will be offered per day, at 11:00am and 3:00pm . Reservations can be booked here .

Perfect for families, visitors can enjoy a luxury tea experience with delectable sweets, a visit from the Easter Bunny and a special sweet for kids on and 31. Two sessions will be offered per day, at and . Reservations can be booked . Bunny Hop Cookie Workshop: On March 30 , children of all ages can get in the Easter spirit with Grande Lakes Orlando's cookie workshop, where they can decorate cookies with colorful icing and candy. This experience also includes a glass of sparkling apple cider for children and champagne for adults. Two sessions will be offered, at 11:00am and 2:00pm . Reservations can be booked here .

On , children of all ages can get in the Easter spirit with cookie workshop, where they can decorate cookies with colorful icing and candy. This experience also includes a glass of sparkling apple cider for children and champagne for adults. Two sessions will be offered, at and . Reservations can be booked . Highball & Harvest Easter Brunch: On March 31 from 11:30am-3:00pm , guests and locals can indulge in a specially curated Easter brunch menu featuring a modern approach to Southern-inspired classics.

On from , guests and locals can indulge in a specially curated Easter brunch menu featuring a modern approach to Southern-inspired classics. Citron Easter Breakfast: Diners can hop to a one-of-a-kind Easter breakfast, as well as a meet & greet with the Easter Bunny on March 31 from 7:00am to 11:00am .

Diners can hop to a one-of-a-kind Easter breakfast, as well as a meet & greet with the Easter Bunny on from . Primo Easter Brunch: With exquisite Easter decorations, and a thoughtfully curated menu of seasonal flavors and organic produce, visitors can savor the resort's upscale brunch at Primo on March 31 from 10:30am-2:30pm . Reservations can be booked here .

With exquisite Easter decorations, and a thoughtfully curated menu of seasonal flavors and organic produce, visitors can savor the resort's upscale brunch at Primo on from . Reservations can be booked . Springtime Festival: Complete with Easter-themed decorations, games, crafts and more, travelers can explore the property's seasonal festival on March 29 and 30 from 12:00-5:00pm .

Culinary Festivities

Earlier in the month on March 24, guests can learn to concoct specialty hand-crafted cocktails at the Primo Mixology Class held on National Cocktail Day from 5:00-7:00pm, complete with insider tips, along with fresh herbs and ingredients from the Primo garden. Reservations can be made here. Highball & Harvest is also celebrating National Beer Day on April 7 with special beer selections and promotions from 2:30-5:30pm. Guests can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind Gin & Tea Party in The Lobby Lounge on April 13 at 1:00pm, filled with spiked concoctions by the Mad Hatter. Reservations can be made here.

Special Events

On March 10 from 11:00am-3:00pm, Grande Lakes Orlando is hosting a pop-up Garden Market at Primo Garden showcasing local female-owned business. The event will include a picnic lunch, champagne and spritzes, as well as bouquet making. Pre-order your picnic basket here.

On May 4, Grande Lakes Orlando will also be welcoming guests and locals to dress in derby attire for a Kentucky Derby Viewing Party from 4:00-7:00pm in The Lobby Lounge sunroom, which will include classic Southern bites and refreshing mint juleps. Reservations can be made here. To honor the U.S. Military, Highball & Harvest will host a Memorial Day Feast on May 26 and 27 from 5:30-10:00pm, featuring a holiday-inspired menu and specialty cocktails. Grande Lakes Orlando will also be hosting a Memorial Day Dinner at Citron to honor fallen U.S. Military personnel on May 25 and 26 from 5:00-9:00pm. Reservations can be made here.

Mother's Day

To celebrate all the wonderful mothers and mother figures, Grande Lakes Orlando will be hosting special Mother's Day experiences, including:

Mother's Day Tea: An experience to treat moms to the property's signature tea, with live entertainment and a special gift, held on May 11 and 12 from 11:00am or 3:00pm . Reservations can be made here .

An experience to treat moms to the property's signature tea, with live entertainment and a special gift, held on and 12 from or . Reservations can be made . Heartfelt Creations : Children can create thoughtful gifts for moms at Ritz Kids Garden from 10:00am-12:00pm .

: Children can create thoughtful gifts for moms at Ritz Kids Garden from . Mother's Day Menus: On May 12 , diners can gather to celebrate with an exceptional brunch menu at Highball & Harvest from 11:30am-3:00pm or decadent buffet at Citron, with a complimentary mimosa from 10:00am-1:00pm . For a spectacular dinner, visitors can indulge in fresh, homemade pasta at Primo from 3:00-9:00pm , served with a complimentary glass of Taittinger Champagne for mom.

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the resort's popular overnight packages available all year for an ideal Florida vacation getaway, including the "Grande Escape Package," which provides a $50 daily resort credit and complimentary parking and the "Family Escape Package," which includes connecting rooms for large families and complimentary parking.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

